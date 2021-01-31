Hooda calls CLP meeting on Feb 3

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Chandigarh on February 3 to discuss and draw strategy to take forward the issues of farmers’ demands.

Hooda said the farmer’s agitation has become a mass movement and is being discussed in every village, town and city in state and in Delhi. He said the CLP meeting will consider the demands of the farmers and draw out a strategy to take forward their issues so that the Centre accepts their demands.

The meeting will also take up for discussion proposed no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance government in state. “The people of the state are completely disenchanted with the BJP-JJP government and this is why the motion of no confidence to be brought by the Congress in the next Assembly session becomes all the more important. Through the no-confidence motion, the public will know which MLA stands by the government and which MLA is with the farmers,” he said.