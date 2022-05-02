Hooda, Bhan hold ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme

In the first display of unity, CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC president Udai Bhan held a ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme in Faridabad on Sunday.

Earlier, Hooda had been conducting these programmes on his own, this being the fifth one in the series.

“People of Haryana have been hit hard by the acute power crisis in the state caused by the short-sightedness of the anti-people BJP-JJP government. Government has pushed the state into an abyss due to their ill-conceived policies”, Hooda said while launching an all-out attack on the anti-people policies of the BJP-JJP coalition government.

“The state was under such an acute power crisis and the massive public outrage had turned this programme into a rally. People of entire Haryana, including Faridabad, are deeply troubled by the power crisis”, Hooda said while addressing the gathering in Faridabad.

Speaking about the revamped HPCC, Hooda said, “I thank our party president Sonia Gandhi for making Udai Bhan president of the Haryana Congress. The high command has entrusted the command of the state Congress to a committed, hardworking and grounded leader”.

Lashing out at the coalition government, Hooda said, “People of Haryana are facing a power crisis due to the short-sightedness of the government. During Congress’ tenure, we had established four power plants and a nuclear plant in the state. We had taken the availability of electricity in Haryana from 4,000 to 11,000 MW. Even today, Haryana only requires maximum power of 8000-8500 MW. But the present government is not able to provide electricity to the people of the state even after eight years. This is because the government has no foresight. The government gave 750 MW of electricity from the Jharli plant in Haryana’s share to Delhi. Forget setting up new power plants, even the established power plants have stopped producing. The government should release a white paper on the problem of electricity so that people know the truth. The government should solve the power crisis or the Congress will come out on the streets and oppose it”.

Addressing the gathering, Udai Bhan said, “The winds of change which begin from here stop only when a Congress government is formed in the state with three-fourth majority. The government has also failed to get electricity from the agreement reached with Adani Group to get 1,424 MW of electricity at Rs 2.94 per unit. The coalition government of Haryana gave the state’s electricity to Gujarat free of cost. The government should understand that the power crisis is not limited to electricity as the power shortage has led to a water crisis.”

He warned the government that it should change its policies. “The government running on the policy of privatization is denying reservation to the poor, deprived, oppressed, exploited, downtrodden and backward section. Under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress will work to overthrow this government,” Bhan said.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said, “BJP has turned Faridabad into Fakirabad. This government derailed the state from the track of development. During the Hooda government, ESI Medical College was built in Faridabad at a cost of Rs 700 crore, the Badarpur flyover was constructed, Metro I, a four-lane road was built and IMT Prithla was established. In the last eight years, the BJP has done nothing in Faridabad except for dumping garbage and leaving potholes in the roads”.