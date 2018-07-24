Hooda attacks BJP for being ‘anti-farmer’, reiterates promise to slash power tariff

Hooda aides feel that Congress is likely to benefit from the promise of power tariff cut. (Express Photo) Hooda aides feel that Congress is likely to benefit from the promise of power tariff cut. (Express Photo)

A day after promising to cut power tariff in the state by half in case Congress is voted to power, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday launched an attack on the state’s BJP government for striking a “double-blow to the farmers by reducing the weight of the fertiliser bags while increasing the rate charged to the farmers”.

Addressing a public meeting at Ratia town of Fatehabad district as part of his Jan Kranti Yatra, Hooda reiterated his promise of reducing power tariff in the state. “People will get full electricity at half the price. Not only this, we would waive off farm loans apart from offering similar relief to the poor and the Dalits,” he said.

According to the official figures, the state has 48 lakh domestic customers out of total 62 lakh customers in the state. The state-run power distribution companies (Discoms) get Rs 18500 crore annual revenue from its consumers of all categories, while the domestic customers’ share is Rs 4500 crore. Under the Centre’s Uday scheme, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in March 2016 had taken over Discoms’ outstanding debt of Rs 25,950 crore agreeing to pay the interest on it so that their fiscal health can be brought on track. In 2017-18, the Discoms have secured a profit of Rs 400 crore.

Hooda aides feel that Congress is likely to benefit from the promise of power tariff cut in the same manner as it happened in Delhi for Aam Aadmi Party when Arvind Kejriwal had offered similar relief few years back. “No doubt, this would be a relief for the common man. Hooda’s popularity graph has soared significantly as he understands pulse of the farmers and the poor,” says Ran Singh Mann, a close associate of Hooda and a former Chief Parliamentary Secretary of Haryana.

Launching an all-out attack on the BJP his rally, the former CM alleged that the BJP government had left “no-stone unturned to push the farmers into acute despair”. “The farmers are not getting a fair price for their produce and getting MSP remains a distant dream. We have tried to wake up the government from its deep slumber but they refuse to take any action. The farmer has had enough of the lies and the loot of the BJP government.”

About the increase in input cost for farmers, he said, “The BJP claims they have reduced the prices of fertilisers but in June this year, they had increased the rate of DAP (diammonium phosphate) from Rs 1,076 to Rs 1,290 per bag (50 kg).” Ran Singh Mann added: “The government has reduced the weight of Urea fertiliser bag from 50 kg to 45 kg which means farmer won’t get any relief from the fall in its prices as announced by the state government.”

