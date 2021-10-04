Hooda alleges mismanagement

With the government claiming that paddy procurement has started in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who visited several grain markets Sunday, alleged mismanagement, saying “it has turned out to be a jumla as the procurement is not taking place actually”.

Following the protests by angry farmers, the Central government was forced to announce procurement of paddy from Sunday itself. A Haryana government spokesperson said, “As per the instructions of the Haryana government, the procurement of paddy has been started in the state. All the farmers are urged to bring their crop to the grain markets only after drying, cleaning and reducing the moisture content so that they can get a good price for the crop. The farmers will not have to face any problem during paddy procurement.”

However, several farmers in the mandis of Karnal complained that they were not allowed to enter the mandis on the pretext of scheduling and gate passes. The officials have been asking the farmers to come to the mandis as per their turn only.

On Sunday, Hooda visited several grain markets, including Ladwa, Pipli and Thanesar, to know the ground reality of procurement. “The mandis are littered with paddy and the situation is such that there is no place to even set foot in the market and farmers are facing constant fear of rain. The farmers are forced to sell crops to private agencies below MSP due to the threat of rain and delay in government procurement,” he said.

Asserting that the farmers need clarity, Hooda said during the Congress government, when he was the Chief Minister, farmers knew a week before the purchase of paddy which agency would buy and which sheller their paddy would go to. “Not only this, farmers were not harassed in the name of portal and registration during Congress government. Crops were purchased when they landed in the mandis and simultaneous payments were made. Today, farmers are being harassed by asking them to register on portals and on the pretext of high moisture content. As soon as our government is formed, every farmer’s grain purchase will be ensured by eliminating the hassle of portal and registration,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said that “we have had a long rainy season this time and it is still raining intermittently and hence the government should give concession to the farmers in the standard moisture content this time”. “Far from giving relief, the standard moisture content is being continuously reduced and it is clear from the policies of the government that they do not want to give a proper rate of crops to the farmers,” he said.