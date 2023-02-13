Hooda again promises OPS if Cong voted to power in Haryana in 2024

With the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees gaining momentum, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday again promised restoration of the old scheme for state employees if the party was voted to power in 2024 assembly polls.

Hooda’s statement has come a few days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar – while quoting a WhatsApp message from a central government officer – stated that “the country would turn bankrupt by 2030 if the Old Pension Scheme is implemented”.

Khattar had also claimed, “Nobody can implement it without (the clearance of) Parliament,” while underlining that it was Manmohan Singh, “an economist”, who as Prime Minister kicked off the New Pension Scheme.

However, Hooda on Sunday said: “Soon after Chaudhary Udai Bhan became the state president of Congress, the Haryana Congress announced to give Old Pension Scheme to the employees after formation of the government in the state. We also promised to give an old age pension of Rs 6,000 per month to all the elderly people of the state. The Congress is known for keeping electoral promises while the BJP-JJP government is known for breaking them.”

Three Congress-ruled states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh – have already decided to implement the Old Pension Scheme, apart from Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government. Ahead of the recent Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress had promised restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for the government employees which played an important role in the victory of the grand old party in the hill state.

Meanwhile, Hooda addressed the state-level representative conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held in Gurgaon on Sunday. According to Haryana INTUC spokesperson Naseeb Jakhar, Amit Yadav has been elected state president of the union for the third time in a row.