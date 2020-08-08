Hooch Tragedy: Two key accused held, murder charge against all kingpins

“On directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the FIRs against the kingpins, directly responsible for the death of 113 persons across three districts,” Gupta said. (Representational) “On directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the FIRs against the kingpins, directly responsible for the death of 113 persons across three districts,” Gupta said. (Representational)

Punjab Police on Friday arrested two of the key absconders in the hooch tragedy taking the total number of arrests in the case to 54.

Police also added murder charges to the FIRs against all the kingpins in the case, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said here Friday.

“On directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the FIRs against the kingpins, directly responsible for the death of 113 persons across three districts,” Gupta said.

The DGP added: “With the arrest of father-son duo, Harjit Singh and Shamsher Singh aka Shera of Pandori Gola, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 54.”

So far, 37 accused have been arrested in Tarn Taran, 9 in Amritsar Rural and 8 in Batala. “Harjit Singh and Shamsher have also been booked on murder charges, apart from Kashmir Singh and Satnam Singh aka Satta,” said the DGP.

“In addition, two FIRs have been registered under section 216 of IPC for harbouring the criminals involved in the case and another 21 persons have been arrested in this connection. More than 887 raids have been conducted since July 31, when the first deaths in the case were reported, in the three affected districts (303 arrests in Tarn Taran, 330 in Amritsar (Rural) and 254 in Batala),” said the DGP.

DGP Gupta revealed that “while Harjit was nabbed by Amritsar (Rural) police, which has registered one FIR, his son was apprehended by Tarn Taran police, which has booked 3 FIRs with maximum of 84 deaths. Two FIRs have been registered in Batala, with 14 deaths. The coordinated raids that led to the arrest of the duo took place this morning”.

“The two accused have confirmed disclosure of Satnam (also son of Harjit) that they had bought thee drums of spurious liquor from Avtar Singh on July 27 July at Pandori Gola. Harjit Singh paid Rs 15,000 to Avtar Singh around 15 days before the delivery, when the deal was settled, while another Rs 15,000 was paid to him on the day of the delivery. The duo has identified 13 more persons allegedly involved in the case and raids were being conducted to nab them,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, the statewide raids as part of the crackdown on illicit/spurious liquor business are continuing with 116 more cases registered and 74 persons arrested in the past 24 hours. In these cases, 1,114 litres of illicit liquor, 642 litres of licit liquor and 3,921 kg of lahan has been seized, along with 5 working stills, said the DGP.

“The total number of such cases registered since the beginning of 2020 is 11,141, with 10,456 persons under arrest. Recoveries in the cases in these 7-plus months periods stand at 1,67,249 litres of illicit liquor, 3,86,937 litres of licit liquor and 15,82,479 kg of lahan. 1,84,244 litres of english wine, 746 litres of rum and 20,113 litres of beer have also been seized besides 47,620 litres of spirit and 440 working stills,” said Gupta.

