Hooch tragedy: NGO approaches human rights body, seeks Rs 5-10L compensation for victims

Relatives mourn a victim at Civil Hospital, in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (PTI photo) Relatives mourn a victim at Civil Hospital, in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Lawyers for Humanity, an NGO filed a case at the Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Monday, seeking compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the persons who died after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab and Rs 5 lakh for those affected.

The NGO also sought that the compensation be deducted from the salary of Police and Excise officials alleging that they are negligent, and careless in performing their duties.

The case has been filed by Advocate Ravinder Bassi, against the State of Punjab, DGP Punjab, Commissioner Excise and Taxation, Punjab, and the SSPs of Amritsar, Taran Taran, and Gurdaspur.

The complainant alleged that the officials concerned are hand in glove with the persons involved in illegal trade of manufacturing and supplying of spurious liquor, due to which a huge number of people died in the state.

It has been stated in the plea that most of the people who died after drinking the spurious liquor were villagers and labourers and the sole bread earner of their families. Thus, it is the duty of the state to provide immediate compensation and help to the persons involved in the tragedy.

The complainant has sought that the state should pay Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh as compensation, by deducting the amount from salary of the officials concerned and who have performed their duty negligently, stated Bassi.

