Hooch tragedy: Excise dept suspends licence of liquor bottling plant in Mandi

The Himachal Pradesh Excise Department Monday suspended the licence of a liquor plant located at Galu in Mandi.

“On 18th January, 2022, the bottling plant located at Galu, Jogindernagar in district Mandi was inspected by the officials of the Excise Department and some irregularities have been found in it during the inspection and today, after hearing the director of this bottling plant, Commissioner State Taxes and Excise, HP had suspended the license of the plant and further action will be taken in this matter as per rules by the department. In this case, the departmental officer has also been suspended considering him prima facie guilty and further disciplinary action was being taken against him,” a government spokesperson said.

“Apart from this, 9 cases of irregularities have also been caught during the checking of liquor bottling plants located in the state by the officers of the department in the last few days and a fine of Rs 32.27 lakh has been recovered and licence has been suspended. In all these cases, the departmental employees have been suspended considering prima facie guilty and further disciplinary action was being taken against all of them,” the spokesperson added.