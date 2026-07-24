You will be honoured as ‘Chhote Chacha’: Himachal PWD minister asks PM Modi to remove Pradhan

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying it would help the PM be remembered as “Chhote Chacha”.

Drawing a parallel with India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru — fondly remembered as “Chacha Nehru”, the PWD minister said the move would help him earn the affection of the country’s youth.

Vikramaditya posted a video message on his social media account expressing support for the ongoing protests by the youth in Delhi and appealed to the PM to listen to their concerns.

“If you want to be remembered as ‘Chhote Chacha’, just as India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is still remembered as ‘Chacha Nehru’, then you should immediately listen to the voice of the country’s youth and accept the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.