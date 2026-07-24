You will be honoured as ‘Chhote Chacha’: Himachal PWD minister asks PM Modi to remove Pradhan

Himachal Pradesh Congress, however, clarified the remarks reflected Vikramaditya Singh’s personal views

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJul 24, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya SinghPublic Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh. (Source: Express Archives)
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Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying it would help the PM be remembered as “Chhote Chacha”.

Drawing a parallel with India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru — fondly remembered as “Chacha Nehru”, the PWD minister said the move would help him earn the affection of the country’s youth.

Vikramaditya posted a video message on his social media account expressing support for the ongoing protests by the youth in Delhi and appealed to the PM to listen to their concerns.

“If you want to be remembered as ‘Chhote Chacha’, just as India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is still remembered as ‘Chacha Nehru’, then you should immediately listen to the voice of the country’s youth and accept the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.

The PWD Minister also recalled Nehru’s enduring legacy and said Nehru is remembered with affection as “Chacha Nehru” even after more than six decades. “We also want your (PM Modi) legacy to endure…” he said.

In the nearly two-minute video, Vikramaditya Singh also praised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for supporting the protesting students. “The way… Rahul Gandhi aggressively took up the cause of the protesting students, you (PM Modi) too should listen to their grievances.”

Vikramaditya also maintained that he has always appreciated the Centre whenever Himachal Pradesh, particularly the PWD, received financial assistance from the government.

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Despite the video gaining wide circulation on social media, the Himachal Pradesh Congress clarified that the remarks reflected Vikramaditya Singh’s personal views.

State Congress President Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express, “These are the personal views of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh. However, the Congress party, not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the country, has been protesting against the manner in which the youth were treated at Jantar Mantar and during their march towards Parliament three days ago. India will never forgive Prime Minister Modi and the central government for this brutality.”

The remarks come amid continuing political protests over the police action against youth demonstrators in the national capital.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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