“Honour killing”: Half burnt body taken out from cremation ground in Fatehabad, kin of victim booked

The Haryana Police on Tuesday fished out a half burnt body from a cremation pyre in Dhangar village of Fatehabad and initiated a probe in a possible case of honour killing.

Fatehabad Sadar Police Station SHO, Jagjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that the victim appeared to be in her early twenties. Singh said, “We intervened after receiving a complaint. We reached the cremation ground 7.15pm on Tuesday and saw that the pyre had already been lit. By the time we could recover the body from the flames, half of it had been burnt. An autopsy has been conducted and viscera samples have been colelcted and sent to FSL Madhuban to ascertain the cause of the death.”

Police said that the complaint was lodged by a resident of Dhangar village Anoop Kumar, against the victim’s parents and family members for murder. Anoop is from Bishnoi community while the victim belonged to the Rajput community.

Anoop, in his complaint, has claimed before the police that he had got married to the victim ina court on October 9 last year. Nearly two months after, the victim got a private job in Chandigarh and Anoop came with her to the city. They started living in the city in a rented accommodation. According to Anoop, recently the family of the victim came to know about the marriage and objected to it. “Her family asked her to return home in order to prevent them from getting a bad name in the village. She was told that she will be married to me again as per all social customs. On the basis of this assurance, we both returned to our village,” Anoop said.

On Tuesday, Anoop informed the police about the death of his “wife”. On getting information, the police immediately rushed to the village and with the help of the fire brigade, the half-burnt body was taken out from the cremation pyre. The victim’s parents, her three uncles and two-three other family members have been booked under murder charges, but none of them have been arrested yet as police continue their investigations.

The All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) has expressed shock over the suspected honour killing and the Rohtak incident where miscreants fired bullets at a bride. AIDWA state unit president, Usha Saroha, and general secretary, Savita, said these incidents show how crime against women in the state was increasing.