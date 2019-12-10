Honeypreet meets Ram Rahim in Rohtak jail, Anil Vij says govt has nothing to do with it

Accompanied by a lawyer and a dera functionary, Honeypreet (38) spent nearly 40 minutes with the Ram Rahim, officials said. (File) Accompanied by a lawyer and a dera functionary, Honeypreet (38) spent nearly 40 minutes with the Ram Rahim, officials said. (File)

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet Insan, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, met the jailed self-styled godman at Rohtak’s Sunaria prison Monday. This was first such meeting between the two after the dera chief’s conviction in a rape case in 2017.

Accompanied by a lawyer and a dera functionary, Honeypreet (38) spent nearly 40 minutes with the Ram Rahim, officials said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said not much should be read into the meeting as a person can meet a prisoner if the rules permit him or her. “The government has nothing to do it,” he told the Indian Express.

According to sources, the authorities in Sirsa had expressed law and order concern over Honeypreet meeting Ram Rahim in the high-security jail. Top functionaries in the government, however, felt that no permission was required from the government for such meetings.

Honeypreet had accompanied Ram Rahim from the dera headquarters in Sirsa to a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, 2017, when the verdict in the case was pronounced. After the dera chief’s conviction, she had accompanied him in a chopper to the Sunaria jail

Following the dera chief’s conviction, violence had broken out in Panchkula, Sirsa and some parts of Punjab.

Honeypreet was booked for inciting violence, but went absconding. The Indian Express had earlier reported that the dera followers had allegedly been instructed to “not hesitate in waging war against the state” while attempting to rescue the Ram Rahim from the custody of the police at Panchkula Court Complex. Reports had also suggested that Honeypreet allegedly “gave a signal to (the crowds) to instigate violence” after Ram Rahim’s conviction. While lodging an FIR, police had also slapped sedition charges on Honeypreet for allegedly plotting Ram Rahim’s ‘escape’ bid from the court. She was arrested on October 3, 2017 and was lodged in Ambala jail.

Honeypreet was granted bail a month ago. The court had also quashed the charge of ‘waging war against the Indian government’ against Honeypreet and 44 others in connection with the violence that left 41 people dead and scores injured. “The charge has been dropped due to lack of evidence,” a lawyer of the accused had stated after the court order.

