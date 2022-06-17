Honeybees attack Ludhiana siblings, 2 cops rescue them with car seat covers

Two siblings, both in their 20s, were caught unawares when they were attacked by a swarm of honeybees near Press Light Point in Sector 18, Chandigarh, Thursday.

Thankfully, help was at hand in the form of two Chandigarh Police personnel who rescued them. The siblings from Ludhiana were going to ISBT-17 when the honeybees attacked them around 5.15 pm. Constables Mukhtiar Singh and Satish Kumar were in a police Gypsy and were passing from that side. They saw the siblings struggling to save themselves from the honeybees. The cops rescued them with the help of seat covers and rushed them to GMSH-16 where doctors treated them for more than 45 minutes. The injured brother and sister had massive swelling in the body parts where the bees stung.

Eyewitnesses said it was not clear what triggered the honeybee attack. “We were coming to Anti- Human Traffic Unit (AHTU) office in Sector 17 when we spotted the helpless man and woman struggling to save themselves from the bee attack. The two were battling alone. Constable Mukhtiar Singh, who was in the driving seat, stopped the vehicle near the two. We pulled seat covers and covered the faces and upper body parts where the bees had stung. We pulled them inside the police Gypsy and rushed them to GMSH-16. In the melee, bees stung our hands too. Later, the injured man told us that he along with his sister came from Ludhiana to appear in banking exam in Chandigarh,” Constable Satish Kumar said.

A staff nurse at GMSH-16 said that the siblings were discharged after preliminary treatment.