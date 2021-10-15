Honest candidates with clean image to get tickets for MC polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said that honest candidates with clean image will be given tickets in all seats for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) polls, here on Thursday. He is also confident that AAP will win majority of the seats and will have its mayor elected this year.

Kejriwal arrived in the city on Wednesday late evening, and met the leaders of AAP’s Chandigarh unit.

During the meeting, Kejriwal discussed the MC elections in detail. Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal said that “there is a difference of night and day between the actions and words of the BJP. The saffron party has become a government of ‘jumlas’ and it is the nature of BJP leaders to tell lies”.

AAP Delhi MLA and UT in-charge Jarnail Singh, senior leader Harmohan Dhawan, UT co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra, President Prem Garg, Election Campaign Committee Chairman Chandramukhi Sharma, Senior Vice-president Vikram Dhawan and General Secretary Vijaypal Singh were present in the meeting. Garg welcomed Kejriwal by presenting him a copy of the Bhagwat Gita. The MC polls are scheduled to be held in December.