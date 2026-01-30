‘To break 42 years of silence’: Punjab MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura to hold prayer meet at Hondh-Chillar tragedy site

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Over four decades after at least 32 Sikhs were allegedly massacred by a mob on November 2, 1984, at Hondh-Chillar in Haryana’s Rewari, a Gurbani recitation and ardaas (prayer) will be held on the site on February 3 to “break 42 years of silence and demand justice”, Punjab MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said on Friday.
Giaspura, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana district’s Payal constituency, is considered a ‘whistleblower’ in the alleged massacre after he ‘discovered’ the site in Haryana on February 3, 2011, when he worked as an engineer. The ‘discovery’ turned into a national issue, with people demanding ‘justice’.
Hondh-Chillar village, largely inhabited by Sikhs, was allegedly targeted during the anti-Sikh riots following then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The homes of Sikhs were allegedly torched, and at least 32, including children, were allegedly hacked to death.
“Hondh Chillar—these words still shake the soul of the Sikh community. From toddlers to elders—no one was spared and 32 Sikhs were massacred. On this land, on February 3 at 10 am, Gurbani recitation and Ardas (prayer) will be held in memory of the victims. Even after 42 years, justice has not been delivered. Now, through the voice of Gurbani, an attempt will be made to awaken the conscience of the nation,” Giaspura said in a statement.
Terming it a “murder of humanity”, Giaspura, also the president of the Hondh Chillar Coordination Committee, said that even after 42 years, the courts have given nothing but dates. Neither have the culprits been punished, nor have the souls of the martyrs found peace, he said.
He announced that during the meet on February 3, all those locations where “brutality crossed limits” will be shown to the public. “An effort will be made to shake the conscience of the courts and those sitting in power,” he said in a statement. As a mark of protest against those who denied justice, an effigy of the BJP will also be burned, he added.
“We will ask the question—is this the freedom of India where the killers of innocents are still roaming free, and the families of victims are still waiting for justice. It will be a pledge to continue the struggle until justice is delivered,” he added.
