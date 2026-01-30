‘To break 42 years of silence’: Punjab MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura to hold prayer meet at Hondh-Chillar tragedy site

Over four decades after at least 32 Sikhs were allegedly massacred by a mob on November 2, 1984, at Hondh-Chillar in Haryana’s Rewari, a Gurbani recitation and ardaas (prayer) will be held on the site on February 3 to “break 42 years of silence and demand justice”, Punjab MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said on Friday.

Giaspura, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana district’s Payal constituency, is considered a ‘whistleblower’ in the alleged massacre after he ‘discovered’ the site in Haryana on February 3, 2011, when he worked as an engineer. The ‘discovery’ turned into a national issue, with people demanding ‘justice’.

Hondh-Chillar village, largely inhabited by Sikhs, was allegedly targeted during the anti-Sikh riots following then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The homes of Sikhs were allegedly torched, and at least 32, including children, were allegedly hacked to death.