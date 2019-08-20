Homebuyers ‘duped’: Panchkula police to form SIT for probing cases against real estate firm

Panchkula police Monday decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing the complaints against private real estate company and its managing director alleging that he has duped several people on the pretext of delivering them flats.

So far, police have received 13 complaints against Vinod Bagai, Managing Director of Samar Estate. Five FIRs have been registered against Vinod Bagai for duping people on the pretext of delivering them 3 BHK flats in his project Ess Vee apartments in Sector 20.

“After discussing the case with CP, Panchkula, we have decided to form an SIT to look into all the cases filed against Bagai as it will become easier for the police to investigate. The team will comprise one senior officer, an inspector and a sub-inspector,” said DCP, Panchkula, Deepak Gahlawat adding that the SIT will be formed by Wednesday.

At least 400 people are reportedly waiting for the possession of these flats in the Ess Vee Society of Panchkula.

Vinod Sharma, one of the complainants who is a resident of Sector 10 in Panchkula, alleged that he had booked one apartment/flat measuring 1600 sq. ft. for Rs 36,32,000 in June 2006. He had also deposited a sum of Rs 32,63,033. An agreement was signed in 2007. “At the time of booking of the flat, Vinod Bagai assured me that the project will be completed in two years and we will get the possession of the flat within 24 months from the date of commencement of construction which they failed to deliver. We tried to talk to him several times but he always gave lame excuses and a new date for the completion of project.”

There has been no progress in the project for the past five years with the builder declaring bankruptcy. After a case was filed under HRERA in 2018, Vinod had promised the buyers that project will be completed by the end of 2018 with a delayed possession compensation (calculated upto 31.12.2017) of Rs 15,49,592.

HRERA also asked the builders to upload the information about the allotment and funds collected from the allottees on the website. From the information uploaded at website, the complainants say, they realised that M/S Samar Estate had committed a fraud by misappropriating and diverting the funds collected from the allottees. They alleged, “Vinod Bagai has given long term loan of Rs 7.84 crore and Rs. 259.70 crore as short-term loan from the funds collected from the flat buyers whereas they are claiming that due to financial crunch, the promoters are unable to complete the project. Had these loans and advances not been given, the project would have been completed. This shows that they have no intention of completing the project and only want to run away with our money.”

The complainants alleged that these loans have been taken by the builders themselves for their personal use and for other shell companies that belong to them. They have even booked about 50 flats in their names and of their family members and their shell companies. Approximately 25 flats have been booked in the name of M/S SRV Investments in which Vinod Bagai and Virender Bagai are directors.

Bagai had contested the 2014 assembly elections an independent candidate and cites that as the reason for the criminal cases against him. He said it is all part of negative propaganda against him. He further questioned the filing of criminal cases against him when his cases are already being heard under HRERA and Civil Courts. “I will file defamation cases against all those who have filed criminal cases against me once all this is over,” he said.

“We have no funds for further construction because the people who were allotted the flats did not pay the full money,’’ he added.

Sources said that Bagai even went to the DCP office Monday and requested him to stop the investigation into these cases, sources said.

Multi-crore fraud: Patiala Police arrests private bank’s manager

Patiala Police Monday arrested the manager of a private bank in connection with a multi-crore fraud in which bank opens of hundreds of people were opened by the accused using their personal information.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu told media on Monday that police arrested Ashish Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana. Ashish was posted as the manager of Fino Bank in Mandi Gobindgarh branch of the bank. The SSP added that he was involved along with two other accused— Afsar Ali and Ataula Ansari — in the case.

“We arrested Afsar Ali and his brother Noor Ali on July 29, During their questioning, the role of other people came to light. Ashish was one of the main culprits in the crime,” the SSP added.

The SSP further revealed that Afsar Ali, a matriculate, was working as a distributor agent in Fino Payments Bank Limited

the SSP said that Afsar Ali had opened more than 200 bank accounts of people by using their Aadhaar cards without their knowledge.

“Afsar Ali copied the information of the people who would come to him for making Aadhaar cards. We have identified 215 bank accounts so far which were opened by using the Aadhaar cards by the accused. It also came to light that the accused managed to deposit Rs 5.33 crore in their own bank accounts by duping people, withdrew Rs. 5.23 crore and Rs.7.73 crore was deposited in some other accounts which were being opened by the accused, we seized all the accounts,” the SSP said. Police seized 693 SIM cards, 19 mobile phones and a Hyundai Creta car from them.