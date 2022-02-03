Home stay facility to start at Sultanpur, Bhindawas, says Khattar

Haryana government will soon launch a home-stay policy for the villages around Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes, on the pattern of Tikkartal. The announcement was made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, during the World Wetlands Day programme organised at Sultanpur National Park in Gurgaon Wednesday.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Ashwini Choubey, and Haryana’s Forest and Education Minister, Kanwar Pal also remained present on this occasion.

“Thousands of birds migrate from other countries and regions at Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes in Haryana. Every year 50,000 birds of more than 100 species reach Sultanpur. Similarly, 40,000 birds of more than 80 species come to Bhindawas every year. More than 100 home species of birds are also found in Bhindawas. Many tourists come here to see these migratory birds. Plans are being made for their stay. Recently, a home stay policy has been made for Tikkartal and on the same pattern home stay will also be started in villages around these lakes. With this, tourists will be able to experience Haryanvi culture and get glimpses of rural life,” Khattar said.

Yadav added: “Forest department has a record 49 lakes of the country in the Ramsar site, including Sultanpur and

Bhindawas lakes of Haryana. In future, work will be done to get 75 lakes of the country registered in the Ramsar sites. We should try to beautify these lakes and save them.”

While Choubey called wetlands are the kidneys of landscape, Kanwar Pal spoke about the importance of all creatures in nature.

State’s ponds will be rejuvenated

“For the rejuvenation of ponds in Haryana, Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has been constituted. There are about 18,000 ponds in the state….there are 6,000 ponds in the state which overflow during the rains. This year, 1,900 ponds will be cleaned by the Pond Authority and next year, the work of 2,500 ponds will be carried out. Thereby all the ponds of the state will be rejuvenated by removing the dirt from these ponds,” Khattar said.