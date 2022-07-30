Home Minister visit to Chandigarh: Cops issue traffic advisory

Vehicular movement in UT will be restricted between 3 to 10 pm on the stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path for reaching Sukhna Lake on July 30 owing to the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. Traffic police said that the guests are requested to approach the place of function at Sukhna Lake from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and park their vehicles in the designated parking lots.

In a detailed traffic advisory, police stated that the general public wishing to visit Sukhna Lake between 3 and 10 pm are requested to approach Sukhna from St Kabir School Light Point, Sector 26 to Kishangarh turn leading to backside of Sukhna and road approaching regulatory end via Kishangarh Chowk in Kishangarh village. People are advised to park their vehicles in available parking lots on the rear side of Sukhna. Further, traffic movement may be restricted at other roads stretches as well in view of the VVIP movement on July 30.

Rain expected today

Light to moderate rain is expected in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the weather department, the sky will remain generally cloudy. Meanwhile, 14.1mm rainfall hampered the arrangements being made at at least two venues including Mauli Jagran and Sukhna Lake ahead of Shah’s visit, Friday. Many already installed tents fell during the rain.