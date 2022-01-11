Home minister directs officers to ensure implementation of Covid-19 protocol, launch challan drives

Haryana’s Health Minister, Anil Vij, on Monday, directed police officers to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines issued by the Central as state governments to check the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections across the state.

On Monday evening, Haryana reported 5736 new cases of Covid-19 infections, including 26 cases that were of the Omicron variant. The total number of Omicron variant cases in Haryana to date has reached 162 out of which 145 have recovered and been discharged, while 17 cases were active. The total number of active Covid-19 patients in the state, since the beginning of teh pandemic, touched 22477 on Monday, with the daily Covid-19 positivity rate hovering around the 14.90 per cent. Out of these, 17527 patients were under home isolation, while others were admitted to various Covid-19 facilities.

Chairing a meeting with police officers above the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vij — who is also the state Home minister — issued directions that “challan teams should be deployed at important places to prevent the rapid spread of Covid infection. The teams should ensure people wear masks by distributing masks free of cost or by imposing fines. No lapse of any kind would be tolerated in implementing the Covid protocol. If first or second vaccine dose has not been administered, for that the concerned Superintendents of Police should organize a camp and get all such personnel vaccinated.”

Regarding better policing in the state, Vij also instructed police officers to prepare a crime-related portal on which every police officer is able to see details of various cases at his own level. “Further action will also be taken on that matter by the concerned officer. All the pending cases should also be cleared at the earliest”, Vij said during the meeting.

Everyone’s responsibility will be fixed-Vij

During the meeting, while giving a timeline regarding the disposal of pending cases, Vij said , “We are now going to fix the responsibility and accountability of all officers or employees due to whom there has been a delay in cases. Under this, if any case remains pending for more than 10 days from today, then its the responsibility and accountability will be of the concerned SHO. Similarly, if any case remains pending for more than 20 days, then its responsibility and accountability will be of the concerned DSP rank officer and if any case remains pending for more than 30 days, then the responsibility and accountability will be of the concerned ASP rank officer. Also, if any case remains pending for more than 45 days, then its responsibility and accountability will be of the concerned SP and the concerned SP will have to give their comments regarding the delay of such cases along with the record due to which there has been delay in this case. Similarly, if any case remains pending for more than 60 days, the responsibility and accountability will be of the concerned IG or CP and the concerned IG or CP will have to give their remarks regarding the delay of a particular case along with the record as to why the matter was pending. If delay is found in any case for more than 60 days, then the Additional Director General of Police concerned will have to give his reply along with the records.”

Separate register in every district for each complaint sent by Vij

During the meeting, Vij also directed the police officers that a separate register should be maintained in every district for each complaint sent by him and only officers above DSP level should take further action on it. “Only after the complaint is completely disposed off, its report should be sent to the ADGP concerned,” Vij said.