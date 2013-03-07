Home Improvement

Driven by the boom in Punjabi film industry,the tricity is seeing an increase in production houses.
Filmmakers Vikram Dhillon and Puneet Sira might emphasise on how they are here to deliver meaningful,fresh and different Punjabi cinema,but both of them do not deny the fact that numbers speak volumes. One cant ignore that Punjabi film industry is growing fast and venturing into it makes for great business sense, said Dhillon,who directed Punjabi film Pinky Moge Wali,last year. He,along with Sira,the director of I-Proud to be an Indian and Kisaan,have now opened their production house in Mohali. Its called Eyeline Entertainment and we will be making only Punjabi films under it, said Sira.
We are storytellers and being Punjabi by birth and at heart,we feel Punjab is in need of some great stories, stated the two at a press conference held in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Joined by scriptwriter Vekeana Dhillon (also Siras wife),the trio will begin shooting their first film under Eyeline Entertainment in the next ten days. Its not a romcom, they said,adding how their focus is on experimenting with all genres.
While they would be announcing three more films within this year,we take a quick look at the upcoming Punjabi film and music production houses in the tricity. The latest to take the plunge is actor Neeru Bajwa. Her banner Fresh Air Productions has announced its first film with Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan. Tired of flitting between Mumbai and Chandigarh,singer Satinder Sartaaj has set up his music production house,Firdaus Productions,in Punjab. One of the first Punjabi women to open her own music studio in Chandigarh UK Music Studio Geet Brar has already produced an album with singer Sikandar. In the coming months,she is planning to work with three more artistes from the region. Early this year,Rahulinder Singh Sidhu launched RSG Studios with much fanfare. He has plans to roll out five projects this year a mix of Hindi,Punjabi films and possibly a remake of a South Indian action film. The first to hit the floors is Young Malang,to be directed by Rajdeep Singh (associate director on films like Pinky Moge Wali). More than the love for films,its the growth and potential in Punjabi film industry thats got Sidhu to experiment with it. I am a creatively charged person and see a lot of possibilities in this industry. Its the right time to venture into it, says Sidhu.
However,while grand announcements are being made,the city is yet to see any action from the recently launched production houses. Like Bajwa says,It is just the beginning. The industry is in a phase of phenomenal boom. This year alone,around 100 Punjabi films are either under pre or post production or have hit the floors. About 25-30 films will hopefully be released too. After exhausting the metro space,corporates and investors are now eyeing greener unexplored pastures of Punjab. As a result,there has been a rise in multiplexes,more screening space,more shootings and releases. Giani Singhs Kisaan Productions is packed with five Punjabi films. People from Mumbai and overseas are flying in to explore the possibilities here, says Giani. Right now,his team is busy with the shoots of Baljeet Singh Deos Himmat Singh King of the Ring,starring Arjun Bajwa,in Ludhiana; Dheeraj Rattnas untitled film,starring Rannvijay and Sherry Maan,in Chandigarh; filmmaker Daadu Cameramans shoot in Amritsar and Amrik Gills film Kirpaan The Sword of Honour,with Roshan Prince,being shot in Mohali.
Releasing this Friday is actor-writer-director Dr Saheb Singhs OGJ. Pulled into the cinematic circle from theatre,he along with Mumbai-based Sandeep Dey,are its producers. Although Punjabi cinema is growing,I am pained by the way its moving towards stereotypes. Instead of showing direction to the youth,the industry is happy pandering to popular perceptions like the naughty Jatt,the Romeo Jatt and the Gheri Route Jatt,whose only objective seems to be to trap the girl. In these times,when issues of womens rights is rocking the nation,this isnt responsible cinema, he says. Like Sira and Dhillon,he wants to weave in social messages subtly into entertaining cinema. He will also play the role of a strict DSP in another forthcoming film,Rangrut. In the coming months,he will be writing and directing five Punjabi films. We have the actors and the investors,what Punjab lacks is technical talent and skill to make and produce quality cinema. It is time to raise the bar and we are here to do that, says Dhillon.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App