Home Improvement

Driven by the boom in Punjabi film industry,the tricity is seeing an increase in production houses.

Filmmakers Vikram Dhillon and Puneet Sira might emphasise on how they are here to deliver meaningful,fresh and different Punjabi cinema,but both of them do not deny the fact that numbers speak volumes. One cant ignore that Punjabi film industry is growing fast and venturing into it makes for great business sense, said Dhillon,who directed Punjabi film Pinky Moge Wali,last year. He,along with Sira,the director of I-Proud to be an Indian and Kisaan,have now opened their production house in Mohali. Its called Eyeline Entertainment and we will be making only Punjabi films under it, said Sira.

We are storytellers and being Punjabi by birth and at heart,we feel Punjab is in need of some great stories, stated the two at a press conference held in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Joined by scriptwriter Vekeana Dhillon (also Siras wife),the trio will begin shooting their first film under Eyeline Entertainment in the next ten days. Its not a romcom, they said,adding how their focus is on experimenting with all genres.

While they would be announcing three more films within this year,we take a quick look at the upcoming Punjabi film and music production houses in the tricity. The latest to take the plunge is actor Neeru Bajwa. Her banner Fresh Air Productions has announced its first film with Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan. Tired of flitting between Mumbai and Chandigarh,singer Satinder Sartaaj has set up his music production house,Firdaus Productions,in Punjab. One of the first Punjabi women to open her own music studio in Chandigarh  UK Music Studio  Geet Brar has already produced an album with singer Sikandar. In the coming months,she is planning to work with three more artistes from the region. Early this year,Rahulinder Singh Sidhu launched RSG Studios with much fanfare. He has plans to roll out five projects this year  a mix of Hindi,Punjabi films and possibly a remake of a South Indian action film. The first to hit the floors is Young Malang,to be directed by Rajdeep Singh (associate director on films like Pinky Moge Wali). More than the love for films,its the growth and potential in Punjabi film industry thats got Sidhu to experiment with it. I am a creatively charged person and see a lot of possibilities in this industry. Its the right time to venture into it, says Sidhu.

However,while grand announcements are being made,the city is yet to see any action from the recently launched production houses. Like Bajwa says,It is just the beginning. The industry is in a phase of phenomenal boom. This year alone,around 100 Punjabi films are either under pre or post production or have hit the floors. About 25-30 films will hopefully be released too. After exhausting the metro space,corporates and investors are now eyeing greener unexplored pastures of Punjab. As a result,there has been a rise in multiplexes,more screening space,more shootings and releases. Giani Singhs Kisaan Productions is packed with five Punjabi films. People from Mumbai and overseas are flying in to explore the possibilities here, says Giani. Right now,his team is busy with the shoots of Baljeet Singh Deos Himmat Singh  King of the Ring,starring Arjun Bajwa,in Ludhiana; Dheeraj Rattnas untitled film,starring Rannvijay and Sherry Maan,in Chandigarh; filmmaker Daadu Cameramans shoot in Amritsar and Amrik Gills film Kirpaan  The Sword of Honour,with Roshan Prince,being shot in Mohali.

Releasing this Friday is actor-writer-director Dr Saheb Singhs OGJ. Pulled into the cinematic circle from theatre,he along with Mumbai-based Sandeep Dey,are its producers. Although Punjabi cinema is growing,I am pained by the way its moving towards stereotypes. Instead of showing direction to the youth,the industry is happy pandering to popular perceptions like the naughty Jatt,the Romeo Jatt and the Gheri Route Jatt,whose only objective seems to be to trap the girl. In these times,when issues of womens rights is rocking the nation,this isnt responsible cinema, he says. Like Sira and Dhillon,he wants to weave in social messages subtly into entertaining cinema. He will also play the role of a strict DSP in another forthcoming film,Rangrut. In the coming months,he will be writing and directing five Punjabi films. We have the actors and the investors,what Punjab lacks is technical talent and skill to make and produce quality cinema. It is time to raise the bar and we are here to do that, says Dhillon.

