scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Home guard volunteer discharged at 58 years, HC issues notice to Chandigarh Admin

The petitioner, Amrik Singh, through his counsel, Divya Sharma contended that in October 2002, he enrolled as a Home Guard volunteer with Chandigarh, after serving in the Army for more than 17 years.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 12, 2022 11:58:56 pm
Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, juvenile gets bail, indian expressPunjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration, over a petition filed by a Home Guard volunteer who has sought the quashing of an order that said that he was to be discharged from the rolls of Chandigarh Home Guards Organization on attaining the age of 58 years.

The petitioner, Amrik Singh, through his counsel, Divya Sharma contended that in October 2002, he enrolled as a Home Guard volunteer with Chandigarh, after serving in the Army for more than 17 years.

On March 22 this year, the SHO of PS-11, Chandigarh, recommended that Amrik be granted an extension in service for a period of 2 years after he attained the age of 58 years in May.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Amrik’s counsel contended that on March 29, the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, were notified and ‘Central Rules’ were made applicable to Chandigarh instead of ‘Punjab Rules’, which were earlier in force. The age of retirement is 58 years under Punjab rules, whereas under the new ‘Central Rules’, the age of retirement was 60 years.
On May 6, the petitioner attained the age of 58 years, and vide a order, he was discharged from the rolls of Chandigarh Home Guards Organisation.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

The counsel for Amrik argued that the order to discharge her client had been passed in complete disregard of the new Rules, which is Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, that was notified on March 29 and the petitioner should have been allowed to continue till the age of 60 years.

More from Chandigarh

After hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration and set August 31 as the next date of hearing.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement