Holi plan: Chandigarh traffic police to use alcohol breath analysers today

Chandigarh traffic police Monday decided to use alcohol breath analysers by changing the nozzle after testing every suspected drunk driver but decided not to hold dedicated drunken driving nakas on Holi. All the challaning officers, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and other rank officers, will be equipped with the breath analysers equipment.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand. He said, “The use of equipment will be as per requirement.”

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “We will use breath analysers but avoid putting up drunken driving nakas. Unnecessary hype is being created in the city that breath analysers cannot be used in view of coronavirus. We have taken opinion from PGI doctors. They allowed us to use it on the condition that nozzle (a plastic pipe through which person blows the air) should be changed every time. Traffic police already follows this practice. All the traffic cops were given protective gear, including face masks, hand gloves and hand sensitiser. We cannot allow anybody to risk his/her and others’ lives with drunken driving. Nakas specially focusing on speeding will be laid throughout Chandigarh.”

On February 6, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had directed the police department to stop the usage of breath analyser for checking alcohol level as a measure in controlling the spread of disease till further orders.

Sources said the suspected person will undergo breath analyser test and then rushed to physicians for confirming the presence of alcohol in his/her body if the person is found indulging in drunken behaviour. Legal action will be taken separately against him.

On Holi, the highest number of drivers are caught for drunken driving. As many as 130 people were challaned for drunken driving on Holi last year. In 2018, on the day of Holi, 140 people were challaned for drunken driving.

Around 1,200 police personnel — of both general police and traffic police — are deployed for maintaining law and order. Special attention is being given to curb hooliganism, rash driving and eveteasing incidents. The area from the market in Sector-11/12 to the market in Sector-10 (Geri Route) has been earmarked as “limited vehicle zone area”. A total of 64 internal nakas are being put up at different places in the city. All the duties will be from 9 am sharp on Holi in all markets, sectors, colonies, villages, around girls hostels, malls and crowded areas for the proper maintenance of law and order. Patrolling will be done in markets and colony areas. Apart from challaning, vehicles can be impounded in case of serious violations. The areas having girls’ hostels/PGs will have special deployment of women police force.

