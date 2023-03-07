scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Holi festival: Traffic curbs in Chandigarh’s Geri Route tomorrow

The police have set up 64 mobile police checkposts and deployed 850 police personnel to check drunk driving in Chandigarh. Special Cheetah motorcycle squads will do the rounds in colony areas.

chandigarh traffic curb, geri route, holi, indian expressA limited vehicle zone will be in place at Geri Route from 11/12 T-point to small Chowk Sector 9/10. (File Representational Photo)
As part of the arrangements in the wake of Holi festival in Chandigarh, the police have restricted the movement of vehicles in the Geri Route from Sector 11/12 T-point to the Small roundabout Sector 9/10. Cheetah motorcycle squads of the Chandigarh Police will patrol the stretch on Wednesday on account of the festival.

The police have set up 64 mobile police checkposts and deployed 850 police personnel to check drunk driving in Chandigarh. As many as 850 police personnel, including 8 DSPs, 25 inspectors, including 16 Station House Officers, will be present on city roads from 9am to 5pm.

The special mobile checkposts will be laid at different places from 9 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm. Outer border police checkposts will be effective from 9 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm.

Police patrolling will be intensified near girls’ hostels, Panjab University, and Geri Route while special Cheetah motorcycle squads will do the rounds in the careas.

A limited vehicle zone will be in place at Geri Route from 11/12 T-point to small Chowk Sector 9/10.

Adequate security arrangements are also being made at Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall, and markets in Sectors 15, 11, 17, 22, and 20.

“Special focus will be kept on colonies and slum areas too. The special drive will be carried to curb eve-teasing, hooliganism and drinking at public places,” said a police officer.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 10:56 IST
