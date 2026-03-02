Holi arrangements in Panchkula: 370 police personnel deployed, 35 checkpoints set up

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To tackle law and order on Holi, around 370 police personnel have been deployed across the district under the direct supervision of ACP-rank officers, while 35 special checkpoints have been established at key locations across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.
The Panchkula police administration has made extensive security arrangements across the district. Comprehensive preparations have been put in place to safeguard residents and prevent any disruption to festive celebrations, said a police official.
Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Shibash Kabiraj has issued a stern warning that any anti-social elements attempting to create nuisance or disturb peace under the guise of festivities will face strict legal action, with no leniency shown.
As per the police, of the 35 special checkpoints, 16 will conduct checks using alcosensors to curb drunk driving. Strengthening the security grid further, 25 rider units, 19 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), and 11 PCR vehicles will remain on continuous patrol across the district. Real-time coordination is being maintained between police station heads and patrol teams through the control room to ensure immediate response to any untoward situation.
Emphasising traffic safety, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan stated that serious accidents often occur during Holi due to drunken driving, turning celebrations into tragedies for families. Strict instructions have therefore been issued to traffic police to act firmly against violators. Special vigilance will also be kept on individuals using modified silencers on Bullet motorcycles to create explosive sounds and spread panic.
The police have also urged the public to cooperate and report any instance of intoxicated misbehaviour or attempts to disturb peace to the nearest police post, police station, or by dialing 112.
