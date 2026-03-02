Holi arrangements in Panchkula: 370 police personnel deployed, 35 checkpoints set up

To tackle law and order on Holi, around 370 police personnel have been deployed across the district under the direct supervision of ACP-rank officers, while 35 special checkpoints have been established at key locations across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

The Panchkula police administration has made extensive security arrangements across the district. Comprehensive preparations have been put in place to safeguard residents and prevent any disruption to festive celebrations, said a police official.

Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Shibash Kabiraj has issued a stern warning that any anti-social elements attempting to create nuisance or disturb peace under the guise of festivities will face strict legal action, with no leniency shown.