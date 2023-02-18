Holds second press conference: Why Mann avoiding questions on sand mining scam, asks Majithia

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann why ‘he was running away from explaining the renewal of mining contracts of two sand mining mafia kingpins within one month of their termination on charges of malpractices.’

Majithia on Friday, while addressing a press conference, also demanded the arrest of mining director, DPS Kharbanda, ‘for making a mining policy which encouraged corruption.’

Majithia said, “I asked some straight questions from the CM yesterday, including the renewal of mining contracts to Rakesh Chaudhary and Ashok Chandak despite the fact that they had been terminated following registration of several cases, institution of a CBI inquiry and even illegalities mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Instead of answering these questions, he fielded his spokespersons to claim that one of the contractors – Rakesh Chaudhary — had got a stay from the High Court. This is no defence. If this was so, why was Chaudhary’s contract terminated in the first place?

The government has not put the stay in the public realm and even if it is so, it is guilty of misleading the court by hiding key facts including the four cases registered against Chaudhary, recovery charges of Rs 26 crore put against him and institution of CBI inquiry after he was accused of collecting ‘goonda’ tax.”

Majithia also took on Kharbanda for ‘coming up with a new mining policy aimed at turning Punjab into a tax haven for black money aka Virgin Islands.’

He said the new policy made by Kharbanda allowed entry of illegally mined sand from all neighbouring States into Punjab with the provision that the royalty for the same will be decided by the chief minister.