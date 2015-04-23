Hold elections on or before May 8, HC tells Bar Association

As many as 1,500 advocates were enrolled between May 1, 2014, and March 31, 2015.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the High Court Bar Association to hold elections on or before May 8, but not on April 23 as originally scheduled, after removing from the voters list the names of advocates whose subscription fee was waived off.

Justice A G Masih passed the order on a petition filed by advocate Ranjan Lakhanpal, who alleged that “bogus votes” were prepared for the elections.

He said that the voters list consisted of people who never practised at the HC and their subscription fee had been waived off.

In an interim order on April 9, the court had stayed the elections until today.

As many as 1,500 advocates were enrolled between May 1, 2014, and March 31, 2015. Of them, 719 advocates were such whose subscription fee was waived off in ordered to influence the election, it was alleged.

The court said, “There is no power of waiver with regard to the monthly subscription or the entrance fee. If that be so, all members who have been enrolled by giving the benefit of waiver in the entrance fee as also the subscription cannot have a voting right as they would not fulfil the condition of eligibility, as has been laid down under the rules.”

It added, “In view of the above, direction is issued to the Election Committee to delete the names of such members of the bar from the voters’ list who have been granted waiver either in the entrance fee or the subscription during the period 01.05.2014 to 31.03.2015. This exercise be completed on or before 27.04.2015.”

The tentative voters list will be displayed on the notice board of the Bar Room, Ladies Bar Room, Accounts Office, Library, official website of the Bar Association as also the Daily Cause List on 27.04.2015 by 4.00 pm. Objections will be accepted up to 4.00 pm on 29.04.2015 by the Election Committee.

The final voters list will be displayed in the same manner as the tentative voters list on 30.04.2015 by 4.00 pm after deciding the objections. The rest of the election programme will be finalised by the Election Committee and the elections held according to the constitution and rules and regulations of the association, the court said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App