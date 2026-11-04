‘Hockey finally returning home’: On the eve of semis, daughter remembers Balbir Singh Sr

Sushbir Bhomia still remembers when her father Balbir Singh Senior, a triple Olympic gold medallist and 1975 Hockey World Cup-winning Indian team manager, made his presence during the inauguration of the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali in 2013.

Balbir Senior, who was also the captain of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics gold medal winning team, died after prolonged illness in 2020. The then Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government named the stadium after the hockey legend on the day of his death.

On Wednesday, when the stadium will host its first-ever international hockey tournament with the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy, Sushbir and her son Kabir will be watching the action with keen interest. The stadium will also host the final on Thursday. The Punjab government will also unveil a statue of Balbir Singh Senior at the stadium. Last week, a statue of Olympian Surjit Singh was unveiled at the stadium named after him in Jalandhar.

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On Wednesday, when the stadium will host its first-ever international hockey tournament with the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy. (Express Photo) On Wednesday, when the stadium will host its first-ever international hockey tournament with the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy. (Express Photo)

Sushbir, who had suffered a brain infection in 2024 and has recovered fully, told The Indian Express how her father would have been delighted to see the Indian hockey team play at the stadium and would have cheered for the team.

“My father always used to say that a medal is worthless if it does not inspire the next generation. Since the Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey stadium was built in 2013, it has not hosted any international match. Punjab players from the Indian team, which won the bronze medal in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, did not get a chance to play at their home state. With the Asian Champions Trophy happening in Punjab, including Jalandhar, and now the semi-finals and finals in Mohali, hockey is finally returning to its home.”

“My father, if alive today, would have been delighted to see the Indian team play here and would have been the first to cheer them and host them for dinner showing them his three Olympic gold medals as well as listening to their Olympic bronze medal stories,” Sushbir told The Indian Express.

Balbir Senior was a regular in competitions across India as well Canada after his retirement in the 1960s. He also served as the chief manager of the Indian team that secured the country’s only World Cup title to date.

Last week playing against Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy at Jalandhar, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick and broke Balbir Senior’s record of 246 goals for India, the second highest for India.

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Sushbir remembered how her father once advised a young Harmanpreet to change his jersey number to 13, a lucky number for him too in his playing days.

“I remember my father meeting a young Harmanpreet Singh at Panjab University and seeing him in a jersey with number one on it. He advised Harmanpreet to change his jersey number to 13, a number which he wore all his career. Harmanpreet now plays wearing the number 13 jersey and my father would have been the first person to applaud him for breaking his record, had he been alive today. We wish Harmanpreet all the success in future and are glad that my father’s record was broken in Punjab,” she added.

Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli was in Mohali on Tuesday to oversee the preparations ahead of the semi-finals and final of the tournament at Mohali. With Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium hosting all the league stages, it is the first time that Punjab is hosting an international hockey tournament since 2009, when Chandigarh hosted the Punjab Gold Cup.

“We thank Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for renovating the hockey stadiums in Jalandhar as well Mohali and bringing the Asian Champions Trophy here to Punjab. Hockey fans came in high numbers to watch their favourite stars including Harmanpreet Singh in action in Jalandhar and we hope hockey fans from across Punjab as well India will come to Mohali to watch the semi-final and finals of the tournament,” Kohli said.