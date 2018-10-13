Chandigarh: Hit by speeding truck, two-wheeler rider dies

The accident took place around 7.45 am when Vinod was coming to Mohali through Faida village barrier after finishing night duty.(Representational) The accident took place around 7.45 am when Vinod was coming to Mohali through Faida village barrier after finishing night duty.(Representational)

A TWO-WHEELER rider, 45-year-old Vinod Kumar, died after being hit by a speeding truck at the turn of Sector 48, Motor Market, on Friday. The victim was a resident of village Kambala in Mohali. Truck driver Sanjeev Kumar of village Balongi in Mohali abandoned the vehicle and fled. He was arrested late in the night.

Vinod was a private security guard at a showroom in Sector 26. The accident took place around 7.45 am when Vinod was coming to Mohali through Faida village barrier after finishing night duty.

Om Parkash Meena, an eyewitness, informed police about the accident following which Vinod was rushed to GMCH-32 in a police vehicle. He was later referred to PGI. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

In his statement, Meena said the two-wheeler rider was coming through the Faida barrier and heading towards Mohali when a truck, also going to Mohali, came from the rear and rammed into Vinod near the Sector 48 Motor market turn. The victim is survived by wife and children.

A case was registered at Sector 49 Police Station and the accused driver was released on regular bail.

