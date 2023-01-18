scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Hit-and-run case: Kin of victim demand stricter action against former Major

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, had taken place on Saturday night when the 24-year-old victim, identified as Tejashwati Kaushal, was out feeding stray dogs with her mother near the Furniture Market.

Tejashwati had received severe head injuries in the Saturday night incident and was rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment. (Representational/File)

A day after a former Indian Army Major was arrested, and subsequently let out on bail, in a hit-and-run case reported from near the Sector 56 Furniture Market, the family of the victim demanded stricter action against the accused.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, had taken place on Saturday night when the 24-year-old victim, identified as Tejashwati Kaushal, was out feeding stray dogs with her mother near the Furniture Market. A speeding car, later identified as a Mahindra Thar, was spotted in the footage hitting Tejashwati at around 11 pm, flinging her to a side.

Police on Monday had said that the driver of the Thar, identified as former Army Major Sandeep Sahai, 40, had been arrested under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (rash driving endangering human life) of IPC in a case filed at Sector 36 police station. Both the offences are bailable and accordingly, Sahai walked out on bail late on Monday night.

Ojaswi Kaushal, the father of victim Tejashwati, said, “Sandeep Sahai was solely responsible for having caused the severe road accident. I came to know that the charges applied against him were lenient. I have raised my objection against the same before the police. Investigators have told me that they are waiting for the medical medical report of Tejashwati, based on which further course of action will be decided.”

More from Chandigarh

Tejashwati had received severe head injuries in the Saturday night incident and was rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment. She received at least 18 stitches on her head and was discharged on Monday. A police officer said, “Further investigations in the road accident case is on. We are waiting for the medical report of the injured woman. The action against the driver was taken as per legal procedure”.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 05:00 IST
