History repeats in Lok Sabha: The 1968 Punjab ‘constitutional crisis’ that mirrors Opposition’s war on Speaker Om Birla

The notice of no-confidence motion submitted by 118 Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha against Speaker Om Birla recalls a similar motion brought against the then-Punjab Assembly Speaker Joginder Singh Mann in 1968.

While the Speaker was elected from Akali Dal (Tara Singh group), the government at that time was led by Lachhman Singh Gill of the Punjab Janata Party, which had formed a coalition with the Congress. It came to power in November 1967 after the previous United Front government fell.

Jagrup Singh Sekhon, a political science expert from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said the no-confidence motion was moved against Speaker Joginder Singh Mann on March 6, 1968. The motion, backed by 56 members of the Janata Party and Congress, claimed that he had failed to maintain order and decorum in the Punjab Assembly.

“However, this motion had no similarity with the motion being proposed by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha. The Punjab Government at the time was a coalition government. It was a flaccid situation. No party was in the majority. In the case of Om Birla, he has crossed all constitutional propriety,” Sekhon said.

‘Challenge to society’s democratic framework’

Sekhon said that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s government (2004–2009), Somnath Chatterjee played a very important role as the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“He was known for putting the Constitution and the office of Speaker above party politics. His most important role came in 2008, during the crisis over the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement. The Left parties, including CPI(M), opposed the nuclear deal,” said Sekhon.

He pointed out that the Left withdrew support from the Manmohan Singh government, which then had to prove its majority in Lok Sabha through a confidence vote. “As Speaker, Somnath Chatterjee allowed the confidence motion to be discussed and voted on in a fair manner, ensuring order and procedure during one of the most tense debates in Parliament.”

Sekhon added that the “role being played by the incumbent Speaker of Lok Sabha is a challenge to the democratic framework of society”. “The chair he is on and the role he is playing are diametrically opposite.”

What happened in Punjab Assembly

On March 7, 1968, the then Leader of the Opposition, Gurnam Singh, challenged the motion, saying it was illegal. The Constitution requires a 14-day notice for any motion to remove the Speaker, and the rules do not permit a simple no-confidence motion against the Speaker; they allow only a motion for removal.

The Speaker agreed with this view, saying the no-confidence motion was unconstitutional and that it was treated as if it had never been moved, angering many legislators.

The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly for two months, even though the Budget Session was underway, and the government needed to pass the Budget before March 31. This created a constitutional crisis in Punjab because the government could not function without the budget.

On March 11, 1968, the Speaker prorogued the Assembly. The Punjab Governor signed the order, but the High Court later declared both the adjournment and the prorogation unconstitutional. The state government then appealed to the Supreme Court. At first, the Supreme Court granted a temporary reprieve to allow government work to continue, but on July 30, 1968, it set aside the High Court judgment, ending the crisis.

Even though the government survived the legal battle, the crisis damaged the relationship between the Punjab Janata Party and the Congress. As differences grew, the Congress decided to withdraw support from Lachhman Singh Gill’s government.

Finally, on August 21, 1968, Lachhman Singh Gill resigned because he lacked sufficient support to continue. No other political party was able to form a new government. As a result, on August 23, 1968, the Assembly was dissolved, and President’s Rule was imposed in Punjab.