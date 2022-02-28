History book row: Probe report to be out by March 5

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh has given strict instructions to thoroughly investigate the objections raised regarding a book published about the history of the state.

The minister said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is already carrying out a probe and the report would be out by March 5.

He made it clear that anybody found guilty in the probe would be strictly proceeded against.

“The tinkering with the facts and their distortion would not be tolerated,” added Pargat Singh.

A few days back, AAP had alleged that facts about Sikh history had been tampered in a Class 12 history book. The party had sought a ban on the book.