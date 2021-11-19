‘Historic day for farmers’: Parkash Singh Badal on repeal of farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding withdrawal of the three farm laws as “a defining moment in history”. He said that “it marks a historic day for farmers on the sacred day of Guru Nanak Devji’s Prakash purb”.

“This is the greatest event in the history of farmers’ struggles all over the world. I thank the great Guru Nanak Devjji Maharaj and congratulate every farmer working hard on his fields,” Badal said in a written statement.

Stating that the farmers were never consulted before enacting these laws, the former chief minister added, “It was the first time in the history of democratic governments that brazen and cruel laws were made without even taking the stake holders on board. No government should ever do such an insensitive and cruel thing again.”

Reacting to PM Modi’s announcement, Badal said that “the decision will have implications far and beyond the farmers stir and will have wide-ranging and long-lasting impact on the struggle for justice for the poor and the deprived across the world”.

Badal, however, expressed “sadness over the loss of lives during the struggle”. He added, “My first thoughts go the families of the over 700 farmers who kissed martyrdom on the path of this just and noble struggle. I wish that they were here with us to see this day today.”

He said that “the loss of these brave soldiers and tragic events like Lakhimpur would always remain a blot on the face of this government”.

Badal also asked the Centre and state governments to “stand by the martyrs’ families with liberal help in the form of government jobs and financial assistance”.

Advising the government to “call leaders of all farm organizations and political parties to suggest future steps for farmers’ welfare”, Badal said that “justice for farmers” is the cause to which he has dedicated his “whole life for”.