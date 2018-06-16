Hisar to Chandigarh, Delhi flight service to take off on August 15

Under the UDAN Scheme, Hisar is soon going to be connected with Chandigarh. (Representational) Under the UDAN Scheme, Hisar is soon going to be connected with Chandigarh. (Representational)

Hisar district in Haryana will now be connected to Chandigarh and New Delhi by air as the much awaited flight service between the destinations will begin from August 15 under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme of Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The tariff for the flights is yet to be decided.

This was informed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, D S Dhesi here on Friday. By road, the distance from Hisar to New Delhi and Chandigarh is approximately 166 km and 248 km respectively.

Pinnacle Airlines will operate these flights. Security, fire and ambulance services will be provided to the airport by the state police, urban local bodies and health department, respectively. Works on renovation of runway and widening of taxiway have already been completed while that on extension of apron is under progress.

Apart from this, Airports Authority of India will carry out the communication, navigation and monitoring work. The AAI will impart training to firemen and 51 security personnel in July.

