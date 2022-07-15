scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Hisar power plant clash: Six days after farmer’s death, villagers yet to cremate body

Suresh Koth, a farmer leader, said they have decided to cremate the farmer's body (Dharampal) only after the four villagers – who were arrested in connection with the July 8 clash – are released from the jail.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 15, 2022 8:52:34 am
mahapanchayat, hisar power plant, haryana news, hisar newsProtesters during a mahapanchayat at Hisar’s Khedar village on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

Even SIX days after of his death, the residents of Haryana’s Khedar village in Hisar district have not yet cremated the body of Dharampal, a farmer, who had died on July 8 following a clash between the villagers and policemen over the Hisar power plant fly ash-sale issue.

“We are now expecting their release on Friday,” the farmer leader said, adding that their bail applications have already been moved to a local court.

On Wednesday, the talks between the agitators and the local administration succeeded in resolving the fly ash-sale standoff after the authorities accepted several demands of the villagers.

The villagers’ protest over the sale rights of the fly ash generated after burning coal at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar in Hisar had turned violent on July 8.

