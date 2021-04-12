Hisar journalist’s case will be probed by DSP-level officer: Home Minister Anil Vij

The FIR was lodged against Kundu under Sections 153A (promoting communal disharmony) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 66 F (cyber terrorism) of the IT Act, 2000.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday assured mediapersons that the case of Hisar-based journalist Rajesh Kundu will be probed by a DSP-level officer.

A delegation of journalists met Vij Sunday, expressing concern over the registration of a case against Kundu — who runs a news portal called ‘The Ink’, and also works for a TV channel from Hisar — was booked Friday over a post on Facebook that was also shared through WhatsApp.

The FIR was lodged against Kundu under Sections 153A (promoting communal disharmony) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 66 F (cyber terrorism) of the IT Act, 2000.

According to a spokesperson of the journalists who met the minister, Vij ordered the police officers concerned to release ‘The Ink’ cameraman Kismat Rana, who was detained by police during a raid at his home. Later, Vij informed the journalists that the cameraman has been released.

In his complaint, a policeman Vikas had referred to a post in which Kundu allegedly stated that: “a script has been prepared for caste-related violence”. The policeman had termed it an attempt to “incite the common man”.

However, Kundu had stated: “I performed my duty of a responsible citizen and journalist by sharing a post regarding my apprehension of violence on the basis of information received through sources. With this post, I just wanted to alert the people so that such a situation can be averted.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club and Indian Journalist Union have demanded cancellation of the FIR with immediate affect while condemning registration of the case. Meanwhile, residents of five villages on Sunday gathered in Pabra village of Hisar district to express solidarity with the journalists in the matter.