Hisar airport inaugurated, no flight yet

Even as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dedicated the airport at Hisar to the public on the Independence Day on Thursday, his government could not manage to start air services from the new airport despite its earlier claims.

Khattar said that a high-speed train would soon be started from Hisar to Delhi to improve connectivity to the international airport in New Delhi.

Speaking to The Indian Express Thursday, Haryana’s Civil Aviation Minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “Earlier, we had plans to operationalise air services from August 15. But it would not have been good if just managed air services for one day only. Now, the air services from Hisar Airport will take some time.”

A week back, Rao had said the CM would inaugurate the airport on August 15 and the same day the air services from Hisar to Chandigarh and Delhi would be started.

According to the government, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, airline namely M/s Pinnacle Airways Limited has bid for two routes which are Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh.

“Six flights a week have been planned on both routes. A nominal fair of about Rs 1,450 per passenger would be charged for these routes. The airline is in the process of obtaining requisite approval from Airport Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and is expected to commence operation from mid-October this year,” said the government in a press release on Thursday.

However, Rao Narbir Singh said that the SpiceJet may launch its services from Hisar airport from September this year.

On the occasion of airport’s inauguration, an MOU (memorandum of understanding) was also signed between the Haryana government and SpiceJet, which has reportedly shown keen interest in development of phase-II and phase-III of the Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar, being developed over 4,200 acres of land.

When asked why the government could not arrange air services from August 15, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (civil aviation) Devender Singh said, “Pinnacle Airways, the service provider under UDAN, selected through GOI bidding process had to arrange air services after procuring necessary approvals from DGCA , for which the service provider is yet to obtain all clearances. We were to get the airport ready. That was our obligation . We marched ahead and got the airport ready in record time . The advantage therefore is that the moment he (Pinnacle Airways) is ready with his clearances he can fly the next day as airport infrastructure is ready.”

