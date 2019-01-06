His term as Chandigarh Mayor coming to an end, Davesh Moudgil goes on inauguration spree

FROM A playground to a sewer line, Mayor Davesh Moudgil has gone on an inauguration spree, with his term as mayor coming to an end.

In the last fortnight, Moudgil had his platter full with over 18 inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies. Plaques all with Moudgil’s name are being put up at the project. Even on Thursday, he did yet another inauguration.

As per a list with Chandigarh Newsline, on December 11, the mayor laid the foundation stone of a sewer line in Sector 47-C, Chandigarh, at a cost of Rs 126.23 lakh. Then on December 12, he laid the foundation stone of another sewer line in Sector 47-D, Chandigarh, at a cost of Rs 302.66 lakh.

Three days later, the foundation stone of a pipe line at Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, was laid at a cost of Rs 323 lakh on December 16. Again, after two days, the mayor inaugurated the provision of a death certificate on spot delivery at cremation ground of Sector 25 on December 18.

Merely three days later, on December 22, he then laid the foundation stone of a construction and demolition waste plant at Industrial Area phase 1 at a cost of Rs 235.49 lakh.

Then was the inauguration of a tunnel at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, at a cost of Rs 80.31 lakh on December 28.

On December 29 itself, Moudgil inaugurated a community centre and a library in sectora 50 and 48 respectively.

On January 1, Moudgil inaugurated a playground too for children in Sector 36. In first phase, 99 parks in different sectors throughout the city were identified which were to be made playgrounds.

On Thursday, the mayor inaugurated civil dispensary in Sector 50. On the occasion, he said that the “MC is improving and upgrading the existing infrastructure facilities in the sector of primary Health and providing new dispensaries in other areas.”

Moudgil said that the dispensary in Sector 50 has been spread in plot area of 1.17 acre whereas ground floor covered area of the building is about 7,388 square feet. The expenditure has been incurred to the tune of Rs 2.66 crore on the construction of the building and has been completed within stipulated time period.

The inaugurations don’t end here. As per the schedule prepared by his staff, on January 4, he will be inaugurating a sewerage treatment plant at Maloya and on January 5 , he will inaugurate a Verka booth in Sector 48.

Also, on January 7, he will inaugurate a gym at Dadumajra.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Moudgil said, “Yes, I have 18 inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies lined up. It is my year-long work and effort which I am telling the public about. The entire year I worked on first bringing the finances and now since the efforts have yielded fruits, why to hide from public? These things are for public use and they should know about it.”

However, leader of opposition and Congress councillor Devinder Babla said, “Mayor is behaving like mad guy. He just wants that his name must be there at various projects. Even those which are not complete, there also he has directed officials to just lay the foundation stone. Why doesn’t he have his plaque at the dismantled area of Sector 19 also where MC has just ruined all the green cover?”