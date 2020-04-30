Hiring ban temporary, only till situation normalises: Haryana CM

According to Haryana’s employment exchange statistics, as on date, there are 8,40,491 registered job seekers while there are 6,324 registered employers. (File photo) According to Haryana’s employment exchange statistics, as on date, there are 8,40,491 registered job seekers while there are 6,324 registered employers. (File photo)

Haryana government on Wednesday diluted its earlier decision to order complete freeze recruitment for a year, with CM Manohar Lal Khattar saying that the “the ban shall remain in force only till the situation normalises”.

“The recruitment in universities, where it is not required, will not be held. Rest wherever it is required, it will continue. In the last five and a half years, we have hired 73,500 through HPSC and HSSC. There are 12,500 recruitments in the pipeline where results are awaited. They will be completed,” Khattar said.

But even a temporary pause will further increase the state’s unemployment rate, which is already one of the worst in the country.

With more than 8.4 lakh registered unemployed youth in the state, Haryana has an unemployment rate of 25.1 per cent that is more than three times the national unemployment average of 8.74 per cent and ranks second after Tripura that has an unemployment rate of 29.9 per cent. The figures are by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a Mumbai-based organisation that conducted a survey of over 1.74 lakh households nationwide on the unemployment scenario of the country.

According to Haryana’s employment exchange statistics, as on date, there are 8,40,491 registered job seekers while there are 6,324 registered employers. Out of these job seekers, there are 2,29,745 who are qualified (57,693 post graduate; 85,554 graduate; and 86,498 higher secondary). Among these qualified unemployed youth, the state employment exchange approved 1,41,153 out of which 1,03,384 were assigned some honourary works. However, only 29,670 in this category are currently working. Further, barely 3,442 are the ones who have been placed permanently (government/ private/ outsource/ apprenticeship).

Haryana also pays a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 900 per month to higher secondary pass-outs, Rs 1500 per month to graduates and Rs 3000 per month to post graduates. However, the monthly allowance is stopped if the job seekers get an offer letter in the job-fairs organised by the state government from time to time.

Commenting on the decision of the state government, Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director, CMIE, said: “It is going to be hard on the people of Haryana, a state that has a history of very high unemployment rate in the recent times. There is a need for employment opportunities to open up in Haryana. Currently, there is the lockdown and it is understandable that people can temporarily not find jobs but I hope that the government and the private sector do step in and do set up investments, which is very important.”

Vyas added, “If the government does not hire people, it has an impact upon unemployment. But, it is also important that good quality investment picks up in Haryana so that the employment opportunities increase. Unemployment is only one number. What is important finally is the livelihood. What is important is the income of the households of Haryana and those incomes should come from good quality jobs. Haryana has, in the past one decade or more, produced a lot of good quality jobs particularly surrounding Delhi and it is important to spread this more into Haryana. We should ensure that the investments do happen and the government does hire people as well”.

The hiring ban has come under fire from the opposition, with former CM Bhupinder Hooda saying, “Everyone knows that the youth must be given more jobs to overcome the current difficult situation. The government, however, is headed in the opposite direction.”

He had even asked if the government had thought about those preparing for government jobs who would become overage to sit for competitive exams.

Responding to the criticism, Khattar on Wednesday said: “If we take stock of 10 years of previous government, they had done only 86,000 recruitments. Thus, by that comparison, we have done an equal number of recruitments in our five and a half year tenure only. There are yet four and a half years remaining in which we shall do recruitments. The ban shall remain only till the situation does not normalise. Once the things get back to normal, all these works shall surely be done. All such people who want to prepare for their interviews, they have ample time to prepare. They will not face any difficulty.”

