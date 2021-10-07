Hints that incident was planned: former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh

BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Wednesday said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “not spontaneous, and there are facts which hint at it being a planned act”. Singh also termed the episode “shameful”.

“I have been stating since the beginning (of the farmers’ protest) that any untoward incident may take place if any agitation continues for long. I see the Lakhimpur incident in two ways – one the politicians are in election mode there (in Uttar Pradesh) and second, there is competition between each-other to take benefit of it. This incident should not be taken lightly because it is not spontaneous. There are facts in it (which hints) the act was done in a planned manner,” Singh said.