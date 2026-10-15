Hindu temple mass shooting plot foiled after rifle jams in US

Aurora police were informed and contacted Hindu temples in the area. Authorities said no continuing threat to the public had been identified.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the US on charges of making a terrorist threat and illegally possessing a rifle after allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Prosecutors said the attack was thwarted after his rifle jammed and a co-worker alerted the police.

Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, was arrested on October 11. A judge ordered him to be held without bond at a hearing in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for October 30.

According to prosecutors and court records, Paporakis worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell outlet in Arlington Heights for about seven months. Co-workers told investigators that he had expressed white supremacist views, made racist remarks targeting Indians and frequently discussed Nazis and armed violence.