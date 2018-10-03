Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab under threat: State BMP chief Shwait Malik

Shwait Malik (Photo: YouTube/Rajya Sabha TV) Shwait Malik (Photo: YouTube/Rajya Sabha TV)

Punjab BMP chief Shwait Malik on Tuesday alleged that Hindu-Sikh unity in the state was facing a threat under the Congress government. He was speaking to the media after the his ‘padyatra’ in Jalandhar against CM Amarinder Singh’s government.

Malik termed Justice Ranjit Singh report into the desecration incidents as “unfair”, and questioned the state government’s move to take back the probe in the case from the CBI.

He said government should focus on law and order instead of “disturbing” peace.

However, CPI national committee member Dr Joginder Dyal said that there was no threat to communal harmony in the state. “Badals should refrain from giving this religious issue a communal colour for saving their own skin,” he said in a statement.

