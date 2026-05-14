Himalayan bears appear at Rakchham Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary after 7 yrs

After a gap of almost seven years, naturalists and birdwatchers have confirmed the presence of the Himalayan brown bear inside the Rakchham Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary, the State Forest and Wildlife Department said on Thursday.

A sow and her two cubs were photographed inside the sanctuary area, the forest department said. They were first sighted during the Bird Count-2026 held on May 9 in the wildlife sanctuary.

Ashok Negi (IFS), DCF (Wildlife), said, “This is the second confirmed photographic evidence of the Himalayan Brown Bear in the sanctuary area. The first photographic record from the region was documented during 2016-17 by wildlife expert Gopal Negi. This remarkable observation marks another important photographic record of the species from the sanctuary and is considered a significant milestone for wildlife conservation in the region.”