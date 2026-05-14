Himalayan bears appear at Rakchham Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary after 7 yrs

Himalayan brown bear sightings in Rakchham-Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary have revived conservation interest after a female bear and her cubs were photographed recently.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readChandigrahMay 14, 2026 08:33 PM IST
Himalayan brown bearHimalayan brown bear inside the Rakchham Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary. (Express Photo)
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After a gap of almost seven years, naturalists and birdwatchers have confirmed the presence of the Himalayan brown bear inside the Rakchham Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary, the State Forest and Wildlife Department said on Thursday.

A sow and her two cubs were photographed inside the sanctuary area, the forest department said. They were first sighted during the Bird Count-2026 held on May 9 in the wildlife sanctuary.

Ashok Negi (IFS), DCF (Wildlife), said, “This is the second confirmed photographic evidence of the Himalayan Brown Bear in the sanctuary area. The first photographic record from the region was documented during 2016-17 by wildlife expert Gopal Negi. This remarkable observation marks another important photographic record of the species from the sanctuary and is considered a significant milestone for wildlife conservation in the region.”

Himalayan brown bear Sightings of brown bears in the high-altitude areas of Jammu & Kashmir are relatively frequent. (Express Photo)

Officials said the presence of the species was confirmed by the field team comprising Beat Forest Officer (BFO) Santosh Kumar Thakur, renowned birdwatcher Garry Bhatti and his team members Biswarup Satpati and Rahul Deb Mandal, who first sighted the bear.

BFO Thakur said, “Himalayan brown bears, also known as Asiatic brown bears, have been seen in this landscape in the past as well. However, this time the team was able to secure strong photographic evidence of a female bear with her cubs, making the observation highly significant. The presence of cubs indicates a healthy and suitable habitat for the species in the sanctuary.”

Garry Bhatti said, “After the landscapes of Lahaul, the Rakchham-Chitkul region is emerging as one of the important habitats in Himachal Pradesh for observing Himalayan brown bears in the wild.”

In May last year, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) conducted a study, and stressed the need to develop and safeguard protected areas for brown bears, especially in the high-altitude regions of the state. Sightings of brown bears in the high-altitude areas of Jammu & Kashmir are relatively frequent.

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The Himalayan bear is considered one of the largest mammals of the Himalayan mountain ranges. An omnivorous species, it feeds on a wide variety of food sources ranging from vegetation and roots to insects and small animals. Known for its exceptionally strong sense of smell, the species can detect food and scents from several kilometres away. Wildlife experts also highlight the important ecological role played by the bear in maintaining Himalayan biodiversity, particularly through seed dispersal across high-altitude ecosystems.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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