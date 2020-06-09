Former Director General of Police R R Verma,the states first IPS officer,and 18 other police officials,were on Friday honoured with the Policewala of the year award for their outstanding achievements.

Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal,who felicitated the winners,promised better working and living conditions for police constabulary in the state as he claimed that the government was spending Rs 16.5 crore annually to strengthen the housing network for the personnel.

He added that the state government would ensure promotion as honorary head constable to all the police constables and provide them housing facilities close to the police stations across the State.

Dhumal also asked Shimla s Municipal Commissioner and Mayor,who were present in the function,to facilitate construction of new barracks for the police officials in the town.

The chief minister spoke at length on housing arrangement for the police officials after former Director General of Police R R Verma,who was given the life time achievement award,raised the issue.

The other winners of the award,instituted by a website included Kangras former superintendent of police Dr Atul Fulzele,Deputy Inspector General G C Bhargava and several others. A woman head constable,Seema Devi,was also among the winners.

Earlier,Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Director General of Police Dr D S Manhas joined the Chief Minister in giving away the Awards.

Tadi Prakash,the editor of the website,later said that Himachal Pradesh was only second state after Uttrakhand to institute such an award.

