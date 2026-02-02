Blow to Himachal’s finances as RDG ends; ‘black day, says Sukhu

Demolition of RDG a violation of Article 275 (1) of Constitution, examining all legal aspects

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readShimlaFeb 2, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo)Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-27 as neglecting the state’s priorities, expressing concern over the denial of Revenue Deficit Grant in the 16th Finance Commission report. (File photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a “labyrinth of neglect”, and said it has failed to address the genuine concerns and priorities of Himachal Pradesh. He also raised serious concerns over the recently tabled 16th Finance Commission Report for the period 2026-31, particularly its failure to provide Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state despite repeated representations, detailed memoranda and technical submissions.

Addressing media at his official residence in Shimla, Sukhu said it was “black day” for the state as the Finance Commission’s report was “completely silent” on RDG — a critical fiscal support mechanism for revenue-deficit Himachal Pradesh.

“The demolition of RDG is a direct violation of Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India. We are examining all the legal aspects. We will discuss the issue in the next Cabinet meeting and take a decision,” he said.

Later, in statement he said that from 1952 up to the 15th Finance Commission, “these grants were regularly provided by the Centre to the states.

“However, for the first time, the 16th Finance Commission has discontinued this grant. It is sad that this omission overlooks structural fiscal handicaps, including high forest and ecological cover of about 67 per cent, higher per-capita cost of service delivery in mountainous terrain and repeated natural disasters causing losses exceeding Rs 15,000 crore in recent years,” he said.

The chief minister said the state had expected targeted support for hill-specific priorities such as hydropower development, eco-tourism, road and rail connectivity and compensation for revenue losses arising from GST implementation.

“The absence of adequate RDGs will constrain Himachal Pradesh’s ability to deliver essential public services, maintain fiscal sustainability and invest in future growth, potentially forcing difficult choices between service delivery and increased indebtedness,” he said.

Sukhu said he found no significant announcement for Himachal Pradesh in the Union Budget. “My primary focus was on RDG and the 16th Finance Commission. Sadly, both have disappointed us,” he said, adding in name of grants and financial assistance, the hill state has been given a “jhunjhuna (a rattle)”.

He said that he had met the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Dr Arvind Panagariya, four times and had also held multiple meetings with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging them to enhance RDG for Himachal Pradesh. “We were expecting around Rs 50,000 crore as RDG during the 16th Finance Commission period, slightly higher than the Rs 40,000 crore allocated by the 15th Finance Commission,” Sukhu said.

He said that under the 15 Finance Commission, Himachal Pradesh had received approximately Rs 37,000 crore as RDG. Even during the transition period, when there was a delay in submission of the Fifteenth Finance Commission’s report, an interim assistance of ₹11,431 crore was provided. “The complete withdrawal of RDG now ignores the fiscal realities of hill states,” he added.

The RDG grant has witnessed gradual tapering — from Rs 10,949 crore in 2021–22 to just Rs 3,257 crore in 2025–26.

He also expressed concern that the allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for interest-free loans to states had not been enhanced and that stringent conditions attached to it disadvantage smaller hill states. He said the discontinuation of GST compensation had resulted in significant annual revenue losses for Himachal Pradesh.

“As a special category hill state with fragile ecology, frequent natural disasters and a limited revenue base, Himachal Pradesh requires stronger and sustained fiscal support. A clear framework for continued RDGs beyond the current Finance Commission period is critical,” he said.

Sukhu underlined that nearly 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s land is mountainous, with only about 10 per cent suitable for industrial activity, severely limiting the state’s revenue-generation capacity.

“Hill states incur much higher costs due to difficult terrain, scattered habitations, harsh climatic conditions, and expensive infrastructure development. Financial devolution to hill states should be at least double their population share to ensure equity,” he said.

Sukhu also criticised the GST regime, saying it had adversely affected the state’s finances, and flagged the impact of Free Trade Agreements on apple growers, who form the backbone of Himachal’s rural economy.

The Budget failed to respond to the critical issues confronting the nation, particularly unemployment, poverty and escalating prices, he said.

“Apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, who make a vital contribution to the state’s economy of around Rs 5,000 crore and support thousands of families, have received no recognition in the Union Budget,” said the chief minister.

The Budget also lacked substantive measures to address persistent challenges in the agriculture sector, including inadequate support prices and insufficient investment in advanced farming practices, infrastructure and modernisation.

“Himachal Pradesh, like several other states, continues to face difficulties as the Budget appears to favour the wealthy over common Indian citizens,” he said.

Sukhu further said the Budget had ignored the long-pending demand for expansion of the rail network in Himachal Pradesh, with no allocation made for key projects such as the Bhanupali-Bilaspur and Baddi-Chandigarh lines.

He alleged that MGNREGA, a demand-driven scheme, had been weakened, resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 900 crore to Himachal Pradesh. He also highlighted the state’s role in sustaining major rivers — Yamuna, Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab — without adequate compensation.

Sukhu reiterated his demand for a dedicated ‘Green Fund’ for hill states to compensate them for preserving forests, biodiversity and ecological services that benefit the entire country. He said this demand had also been raised with the Prime Minister.

He further sought state-specific grants for disaster management, relief from the debt trap, enhanced funding for local bodies, and special provisions tailored to the unique needs of hill regions.

Accusing the Centre of systemic discrimination, Sukhu said the BJP MPs from Himachal Pradesh appeared to believe that safeguarding the state’s interests was solely the responsibility of the state government.

“The Centre has betrayed the people of Himachal Pradesh. The removal of RDG pushes hill states into a grave fiscal crisis and undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

