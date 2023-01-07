scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

CM, LoP absent from Assembly: Day 3 ends with CAG report, lobbying for Cabinet berths

While BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar alleged that the Opposition was not given an opportunity to speak during the vote of thanks, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri tabled the Comptroller And Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the financial year 2021-22.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained absent on the final day of winter session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Friday. (Express Photo)
The House was adjourned sine die after the Opposition staged a walkout over government policies. Several MLAs also travelled to Delhi as last-minute effort to secure a cabinet berth

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained absent on the final day of winter session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Friday. He had rushed to Delhi for a meeting with party high command in connection with cabinet formation Thursday.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also missed the session due to the demise of his father-in-law. The House began with an acknowledgment of the Governor address which took place a day prior.

The ruling party highlighted from the report that under 18 heads, the government made an expenditure of more than Rs 620 crore without due budgetary allocations. The House was adjourned sine die after the opposition staged a walkout over government policies.

Several MLAs also travelled to Delhi as last minute effort to secure a cabinet berth. Since the session began, many MLAs have been lobbying in Dharamshala with the CM for a post. “The cabinet has been delayed for too long. Many people are trying and it is only creating issues. If the names are announced once and for all it will settle many things,” said a party worker.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 04:18 IST
Live Blog

