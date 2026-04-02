Himachal Assembly passes Bill barring disqualified MLAs under anti-defection law from pension benefits; BJP terms govt’s move ‘ill-motivated’

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that the amendment was aimed at selectively targeting a handful of legislators.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh SukhuHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo)
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On the last day of the Budget Session, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Thursday passed the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Members (Allowances and Pension) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes that legislators disqualified under the anti-defection law will no longer be entitled to pension benefits.

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The Bill was passed after an intense debate, with the Opposition BJP terming it “retrospective, targeted, and ill-motivated,” while the ruling Congress defended it as a necessary step to curb defections and uphold democratic values. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had introduced the Bill Wednesday.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that the amendment was aimed at selectively targeting a handful of legislators. He argued that the move was designed to deny pension benefits to “three to four members” who had either joined or supported the BJP.

Sharma maintained that any such amendment should be in the larger public interest rather than directed at specific individuals. He further contended that the MLAs in question had already been “punished” through disqualification from the House, and additional penalties in the form of denial of pension were unjustified.

He also pointed out that the matter was not fully settled legally, noting that the MLAs concerned had not pursued their case further in the Supreme Court. Urging the government to reconsider, Sharma demanded that the amendment be withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur echoed these concerns, calling the Bill a blow to democratic principles. He said that the amendment was being brought with retrospective intent to target those who had differences with the chief minister and had distanced themselves from the Congress in 2023.

Thakur further said that the FIRs had been lodged against the dissenting MLAs and that their families were also being targeted. He pointed out that a similar Bill had earlier failed to secure approval.

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BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal also opposed the Bill, asserting that legislation of this nature cannot be applied retrospectively and describing it as punitive in character.

Treasury benches defend move

Defending the amendment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the Bill was aimed at curbing defections and preserving the sanctity of democratic institutions. Referring to the political developments during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections, he described the episode as “an embarrassment for the entire state.”
Chauhan accused the BJP of encouraging defections and alleged that attempts akin to “Operation Lotus” had failed in Himachal Pradesh. He said that MLAs were disqualified for defying the party whip and remaining absent from the House despite directions.

He also referred to an unprecedented protest by three Independent MLAs, who had sat in protest before the Speaker demanding acceptance of their resignations, and alleged that the BJP was attempting to promote such practices.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi also criticised the BJP, urging it not to adopt “double standards” on the issue. He noted that the anti-defection law itself was introduced by the Congress and said the six MLAs who cross-voted had originally been elected on the Congress ticket.

CM Sukhu backs amendment

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu backed the Bill, stating that the state had witnessed how “democracy was sold” during recent political developments. He asserted that the amendment was not aimed solely at the Congress but was intended to protect legislators across party lines, including those from the BJP.

Sukhu clarified that, unlike the earlier 2024 Bill, which had a retrospective element, the present amendment was “progressive” and would apply to current and future MLAs. He emphasised that the objective was to ensure that no elected representative – whether from a political party or an Independent – engages in defection.

He also recounted instances where three Independent MLAs had travelled from Delhi to submit their resignations, highlighting what he described as questionable political conduct.

Speaker clarifies position

Intervening in the debate, the Speaker clarified that the Bill was not retrospective in nature, as it would apply to members of the current 14th Legislative Assembly and future assemblies. He added that the present Assembly had not yet completed its term.

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The Speaker also referred to Supreme Court judgments that have strengthened the anti-defection law and mentioned that he was a member of a committee constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker to further examine the issue.

Background of the Bill

The chief minister had introduced the 2026 Bill on Wednesday after withdrawing the earlier Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Members (Allowances and Pension) Amendment Bill, 2024, which had been passed by the House but did not receive the Governor’s assent.

Under the new Bill, only those MLAs of the current 14th Legislative Assembly and future assemblies who are disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution will be denied pension benefits. The earlier version had proposed a broader, retrospective application.

The amendment seeks to align state law with the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution, with the stated aim of discouraging political defections and safeguarding the public mandate.

Political context

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The move comes in the backdrop of the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections, during which six Congress MLAs cross-voted, leading to the victory of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

Once implemented, the amendment will render disqualified MLAs such as Chaitanya Sharma and Devender Bhutto ineligible for pension. However, disqualified legislators who have served multiple terms – including Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh Chambyal, Ravi Thakur, K L Thakur, and Rajendra Rana – will continue to receive pension benefits for their previous tenures.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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