Himachal V-C: Difficult to offer diverse choices, specialised teachers under NEP

The V-C told The Indian Express that although the policy introduces sweeping reforms — particularly the flexibility for students to choose interdisciplinary subjects across humanities, science, and commerce — it also presents logistical difficulties for institutions in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 12:32 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh UniversityAccording to the plan, centrally located government colleges in district headquarters will be strengthened as hub institutions, while surrounding colleges in remote areas will be linked to them as part of a cluster.
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The Vice-Chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Mahavir Singh, has acknowledged significant challenges in terms of infrastructure and manpower, while asserting the university’s commitment to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2026-27 academic session beginning in July.

He was speaking at the one-day orientation workshop on the effective implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCFUP) under the NEP for the academic session 2026-27. The workshop witnessed participation from academicians, principals, deans, directors, teachers and non-teaching staff from the university and affiliated colleges. Secretary (education) Rakesh Kanwar was the chief guest.

The V-C told The Indian Express that although the policy introduces sweeping reforms — particularly the flexibility for students to choose interdisciplinary subjects across humanities, science, and commerce — it also presents logistical difficulties for institutions in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the ground realities and pointed out that several government colleges in remote subdivisions have very low student enrolment and limited teaching staff. “We have colleges in remote areas where total student enrolment ranges between 10 and 25. Places like Bharmour and Tissa in Chamba district; Anni and Nirmand in Kullu; and Sangrah and Haripurdhar in Sirmaur face acute shortages of faculty. We have such examples throughout the state,” he said. “In such institutions, it is difficult to provide subject-specific teachers catering to the diverse choices students will have under NEP.”

There are around 127 colleges including degree and PG colleges affiliated to HPU.

“Indeed, we have challenges and shortcomings in terms of resources and manpower, but we are committed to implementing NEP across the state from the coming academic session 2026-27,” he said.

To address the constraints, HPU has devised a “cluster college” model aimed at optimising resources and ensuring access to a wider range of subjects. “Under the cluster system, we are identifying… colleges in each district that will be fully equipped with faculty and infrastructure for all major disciplines,” the V-C said.

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According to the plan, centrally located government colleges in district headquarters will be strengthened as hub institutions, while surrounding colleges in remote areas will be linked to them as part of a cluster. One designated college in each cluster will be developed with comprehensive academic facilities, enabling students from smaller institutions to access a broader pool of subjects and teachers.

The V-C also underlined the administrative challenge of aligning the academic calendar with NEP requirements. “To meet the July 1 deadline, we have decided to conduct final examinations for the 2025-26 session within one month and declare results immediately thereafter. It is a tedious task, but we are determined to achieve it.”

 

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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