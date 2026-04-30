Himachal V-C: Difficult to offer diverse choices, specialised teachers under NEP

According to the plan, centrally located government colleges in district headquarters will be strengthened as hub institutions, while surrounding colleges in remote areas will be linked to them as part of a cluster.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Mahavir Singh, has acknowledged significant challenges in terms of infrastructure and manpower, while asserting the university’s commitment to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2026-27 academic session beginning in July.

He was speaking at the one-day orientation workshop on the effective implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCFUP) under the NEP for the academic session 2026-27. The workshop witnessed participation from academicians, principals, deans, directors, teachers and non-teaching staff from the university and affiliated colleges. Secretary (education) Rakesh Kanwar was the chief guest.

The V-C told The Indian Express that although the policy introduces sweeping reforms — particularly the flexibility for students to choose interdisciplinary subjects across humanities, science, and commerce — it also presents logistical difficulties for institutions in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.