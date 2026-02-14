Himachal earns Rs 171.48 crore from 11 toll barriers’ auction in 11 months: RTI

Department of State Taxes & Excise expresses inability to provide profit earned by the contractors citing ‘third party info’

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 10:08 AM IST
toll barrierThe Garamaura toll barrier in Bilaspur district fetched the third-highest bid with Rs 24.13 crore and the total fee deposited up to February 10 was at Rs 18.47. (Express Photo)
The Himachal Pradesh government has earned Rs 171.48 crore through the auction of 11 state toll barriers located in seven of the 15 revenue districts up to February 10 in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-2026.

The 11 toll barriers are situated in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), Una, Bilaspur and Nurpur. These state toll barriers charge entry tax to outstation vehicles, including heavy load vehicles with 20 to 250 quintals even bearing Himachal registration number.

The toll barrier at Mehatpur & Gagret in Una district fetched the highest bid of Rs 34.51 crore (Rs 34,51,50,000) and a total of Rs 26.63 had been deposited up to February 10. The Baddi toll barrier received the highest auction bid of Rs 26.04 crore and a total of Rs 20.83 had been deposited up to February 10.

The Garamaura toll barrier in Bilaspur district fetched the third-highest bid with Rs 24.13 crore and the total fee deposited up to February 10 was at Rs 18.47. The Parwanoo barrier in Solan district was auctioned for Rs 21.13 crore with Rs 16.90 as the total fee deposited up to February 10.

The lowest amount — Rs 23.98 lakh — was received from the Minus toll barrier in Sirmaur district. The total amount deposited up to February 10 was at Rs 19.19 lakh.

The information was procured by Una-based advocate Uttansh Bains under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and was provided by the Department of State Taxes and Excise. According to the RTI reply, “Although total bids amounting to Rs 173.89 crore were received, contractors have deposited Rs 171.48 crore of the bid amount so far. The pending amount of Rs 2.40 is expected to be received by March 15.”

Meanwhile, the state’s tax department expressed its inability to provide information regarding the earnings made by the contractors who secured the bids, citing “third-party information”. In one such reply, the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Vinod Dogra, BBN-Baddi, said, “In this context, it is intimated that the information pertains to a third party. They were asked to disclose the information under Section 11 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, but the third party denied disclosure. Therefore, the information cannot be provided.”

Story continues below this ad

RTI applicant Uttansh Bains said, “The Department of State Taxes and Excise declined to provide information on how much the contractors earned through these 11 toll barriers, citing third-party information. Some of these toll barriers are situated on National Highways where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also collects toll. One such state-governed toll is the Parwanoo barrier, where vehicles from other states have to deposit entry tax.”

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “We furnished all relevant information to the applicant. Regarding contractors’ earnings, most of them submitted written requests that the information should not be disclosed. The toll barriers were installed under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act, 1975. During the previous financial year 2024–25, the state earned approximately Rs 151.29 crore. Our earnings have increased.”

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication's coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.

