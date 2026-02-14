Himachal earns Rs 171.48 crore from 11 toll barriers’ auction in 11 months: RTI

The Garamaura toll barrier in Bilaspur district fetched the third-highest bid with Rs 24.13 crore and the total fee deposited up to February 10 was at Rs 18.47. (Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government has earned Rs 171.48 crore through the auction of 11 state toll barriers located in seven of the 15 revenue districts up to February 10 in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-2026.

The 11 toll barriers are situated in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), Una, Bilaspur and Nurpur. These state toll barriers charge entry tax to outstation vehicles, including heavy load vehicles with 20 to 250 quintals even bearing Himachal registration number.

The toll barrier at Mehatpur & Gagret in Una district fetched the highest bid of Rs 34.51 crore (Rs 34,51,50,000) and a total of Rs 26.63 had been deposited up to February 10. The Baddi toll barrier received the highest auction bid of Rs 26.04 crore and a total of Rs 20.83 had been deposited up to February 10.