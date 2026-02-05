Himachal to convene special session on the issue of discontinuation of RDG

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday decided to convene a special Assembly session over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for the state. The government also decided to levy land revenue on all power projects operating in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “We have called a Cabinet meeting on February 8 to fix the date for the special Assembly session, particularly on the issue of the discontinuation of RDG. We have also decided to convene a meeting of all legislators, including BJP MLAs, to discuss this issue after the February 8 Cabinet meeting. BJP leaders should not make it a political issue. It concerns the rights of Himachal Pradesh.”