‘It feels like home’: How a small village in Himachal became ‘Mini Israel’

For decades, visitors from Israel have been coming down to Dharamkot in Kangra district in search of peace. The village, too, has adapted itself to cater to its guests. The conflict in the Middle East has, however, kept many of them away this year.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
12 min readDharamkotUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 08:50 AM IST
Dharamkot aerial viewDharamkot aerial view. (Source: Express Photo)
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On a misty afternoon, a group of six men on three motorcycles stop near the link road adjoining Mcleodganj.

“Mini Israel kitthe hai? (Which way to the Mini Israel?)” they ask in Punjabi. A local villager looks towards them and raises his finger. “Just park your bikes here and trek upwards. Dharamkot is little ahead.”

Separated by two kilometres and joined by the Dhauladhar range, Mcleodganj and Dharamkot are a world apart in many ways. Walking up, the Buddhist prayer flags, the swanky cafes, and the aroma of momo and Laphing in Mcleodganj give way to signboards in Hebrew, home-style bakeries, and the whiff of freshly baked challah bread signalling the arrival of Dharamkot.

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These days, the administration has intensified vigil in and around Dharamkot. “Although so far, we have not received any request from any Israeli national staying at Dharamkot about their security, we are ensuring a strict vigil in and around Dharamkot,’’ Superintendent of Police of Kangra district, Kulbhushan Verma says. “A patrolling team has been assigned the task to patrol the village streets twice a day. We also have details of every foreign national including Israelis staying there.”

SSP Verma says that there was an isolated incident earlier when unknown people made some graffiti on walls nearby Dharamkot to hurt the sentiments of Israeli visitors. “We had lodged an FIR immediately and our investigation concluded that some mischievous elements did this. There was nothing more to it,’’ he says.

Dharamkot is around 240 kms from Himachal’s capital Shimla. Its closest city is, however, Dharmshala and the nearest airport – around 20 kms – is in Gaggal, Kangra.

No one – neither locals nor the Israelis – can quite put a finger on why this small village in Kangra district became a favourite of the Israeli travellers.

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One such Israeli is Mayya from Yavne. Now 39, Mayya was just 18 when she first visited India in 2008. “I don’t exactly remember where I got the idea to visit Dharamkot during my first trip. I think I had just heard a lot about this place from many people…” she says. “What followed was an inseparable bond that continues even today,” she says as she fondly looks at her husband Gopal Subramanium.

Born and raised in Chennai, Gopal too has a Dharamkot story of his own but one he is not willing to part with. “I left my home at the age of 18. I don’t want to get into details of the circumstances in which I left. I came to Dharamkot in the early 2000s,” says the 50-year-old. “Mayya met me in 2008, and later, we decided to get married,” he says matter-of-factly.

Couple Mayya and Gopal with their children Couple Mayya and Gopal with their children. (Source: Express Photo)

“I think it was my destiny. To come here and meet him,” Mayya chips in. She is clearly the more romantic one.

The couple runs a small guest house in Bhagsu Nag, right next to Dharamkot. “We used to run a guest house in Dharamkot too but left it after the lease expired,” explains Gopal.

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The couple are parents to two children: A daughter, Sansa (8), who was born in Israel and a son, Agam (5), born in Kangra.

“I do keep visiting Israel and have Israeli citizenship. But now I am no less an Indian,” says Mayya, seated in the verandah of their guesthouse, which doubles as a small bistro, as clouds hang low, signalling an impending spell of rain.

To an outsider, Mayya and her family may seem an anomaly but for the locals in Dharamkot, she barely raises an eyebrow.

“Mayya is not the only one from Israel who established herself here. There are a number of Israelis, who have made Dharamkot their second home over the years,’’ Gopal says. “They come to India on tourist visas again and again after short intervals. Many have started their own ventures to earn a livelihood”.

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Fond of Israelis

Local residents of Dharamkot say they have a special fondness for these Israeli guests and make sure that they feel at home. “They keep to themselves, don’t haggle or create a fuss, and are generally well-behaved,” a local shopkeeper says. “Besides, our livelihood is dependent on the tourists. We get along well”.

Hence, the dip in the number of Israeli tourists this season, in the wake of the war with Iran, has left them wistful.

The emptiness hangs heavy in a jewellery shop in a congested, narrow lane deep inside Dharamkot.

Artist Vrindavan Dass, popularly known as Raju Dadda, who traces his roots to Kolkata, is sitting on a chair, the wall next to him covered with pages carrying instructions written in Hebrew.

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Young couple Yonatan and Daniela Young couple Yonatan and Daniela. (Source: Express Photo)

“Israelis dominate this place. They come here frequently. They want to keep themselves busy and jewellery-designing workshops are one component of this goal,’’ Raju says. “Besides jewellery workshops, you will find music lessons, classes to make musical instruments, and yoga workshops here”.

Another shop owner Aditya Singh is from Rajasthan. “My jewellery shop is more of a workshop than a shop, where we train people, especially foreigners, to make different jewellery designs,” he says.

Today, though, there is not a single student inside the workshop. Raju attributes this to several factors, including the ongoing Middle East crisis, heavy monsoon and, foremost, the increasing arrival of domestic tourists.

“It is common knowledge among locals that Israelis like to keep to themselves. One reason behind their preference for Dharamkot is its secluded nature, which could afford them their own space,’’ a local resident explains. “Hence, the arrival of domestic tourists, many of whom come looking for content for their social media reels, seems to be a downer for many of them”.

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Mayya is not sure if the war is the major reason for the dwindling number of Israelis visiting Dharamkot.

“This situation is quite normal back in Israel now. Indeed, some problems exist. There are no direct flights and tourists have to come through connecting flights. That makes the journey more expensive,” she says.

Gopal, however, gives another reason. “A lot of youngsters, who would have otherwise travelled to India, may be busy… the military service is mandatory there,’’ he says.

Similar views were expressed by Dor Stroul, 37, who is on his second visit to Dharamkot.

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“Some problems are being faced by people who are still serving in the defence services. Otherwise, I don’t believe there is much of a hurdle despite the ongoing Middle East crisis,” says Stroul, who is a tech professional back home. Asked about his own military experience, he says, “I was not found fit for the defence service during my medical examination.”

While Aditya’s jewellery store was bereft of Israeli visitors, a few steps ahead, a musical-instrument shop is echoing with the sound of a lone flute. In one corner of Madan B N Music Workshop, 23-year-old Yoni, a first-time visitor to India, is practising his fingerwork on the instrument.

Lone student on the flute

“I came here in July. I have been learning the flute for the last fortnight. I would like to learn and practise here for the next three months,” says Yoni, who declines to share his full name and profession in Israel.

“I am a native of Nepal, but two generations of my family have settled in Dharamshala. My grandfather and father were also musicians. Our relationship with Israelis goes back a long way…,’’ Music instructor Madan says. “Today, you see only one person sitting in my workshop. But there have been days when it remained crowded with foreign students round-the-clock.”

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Like Raju, Madan also attributes the dip in the expected rush to the glut of domestic tourists. It has led to a few unsavoury incidents, he whispers. “War, too, could be a reason,” he shrugs.

“You can’t attribute it only to the Middle East conflict, though. I personally believe that when the rush of domestic tourists increases here, the number of Israeli tourists reduces. Apart from this, during the monsoon, Israelis move towards destinations like Leh, Ladakh,” he adds.

As the congested trail continues alongside a natural drain (nullah) running through the middle of Dharamkot, a striking red-coloured, three-storey building comes into view. While you can walk into the neighbouring cafes and shops without a hitch, entry here is strictly guarded. It is Dharamkot’s “Chabad House” and a sign announces it in Hebrew and English.

Chabad House at Dharamkot Chabad House at Dharamkot. (Source: Express Photo)

“The Chabad House is situated on land that was once taken on a long lease by a group of Israelis. We are not allowed to enter this building. But this place is revered by people from Israel,” says Deepu, who runs a cafe, The Bamboo Chick, next door.

“They assemble here once or twice a week and pray. This building also serves as a transit point for visiting Israelis. There is a group that arranges everything for anyone, who comes from Israel until the person is able to make their own arrangements,” Deepu explains.

Once a remote shepherd village

Raju Raj, 69, a local resident, attempts to explain how Dharamkot transformed from a remote shepherd village into this “Mini Israel”.

“Initially, Dharamkot was a village dominated by the shepherd (Gaddi) community. Their main sources of livelihood were rearing livestock, small-scale farming and daily wage jobs. I am also not clear how and when Israelis started reaching this village, but one thing is for sure — it is all due to the presence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala (near Mcleodganj) in the 1960s. His presence changed this entire landscape,” says Raj. “Although Jewish people from Israel have no connection with him, the Dalai Lama matters,” he says.

“As foreigners started arriving here, they began establishing their own avenues. They can’t purchase land here, so they started taking it on lease. People from other states in India, such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Goa, have also taken land on lease and are running businesses, especially in the hospitality sector,” he says.

The village, too, caught up and made sure to create a hospitable environment for its Israeli guests. A number of locals speak Hebrew, shops have “no photography, videography allowed” signage because Israeli visitors seek complete privacy. A number of outlets double up as money exchange centres too.

Kaka Ram, 59, another native of Dharamkot, says the transformation of the village has been such that it would now be difficult to locate a house that depends entirely on agriculture and cattle rearing – their ancestral trade. “Every house in this village has a homestay, guest house, cafe or eating joint, rustling up all kinds of food, especially dishes such as falafel, pita and shakshuka,” he adds.

Earlier a gram panchayat, Dharamkot now comes under the Municipal Corporation of Dharamshala.

Kangra District Tourism Development Officer Vinay Dhiman says, “Foreigners want to explore more and more. The area around Dharamkot is full of adventure activities. There is the Triund hiking trail, the Laka Glacier… Experienced mountaineers can scale Moon Peak. Even Bir-Billing, a paradise for paragliders, is in Kangra district. All these things attract foreign tourists.”

According to information available with the State Tourism Department, approximately 8.26 lakh tourists visited Kangra district in 2025-2026.

Nowhere is the quest for calm of these Israeli residents and tourists more evident than it is at Tushita Meditation Centre. “Most of the disciples who come here to undergo short-and long-term courses of 15 to 30 days are from Israel,” Alejandro, 34, a teacher of philosophy from Columbia, tells The Indian Express. “At present, there are 22 students, including me, undertaking a course at Tushita. Around 16 out of 22 are Israelis.”

A dream of a simple life

Like Mayya, Daniela, 29, from Tel Aviv, and her partner Yonatan, 34, are nurturing a dream of making Dharamkot their second home.

At a restaurant in the heart of the village, they order Tibetan food while sitting at a low bajot-style table and begin narrating their story. While Daniela is visiting for the second time, it is Yonatan’s first time in both India and Dharamkot.

“We first met in Chile in South America in 2018. Since then, we have been friends. I visited Dharamkot in 2021. This place was so beautiful and appealing that I wanted to visit it again and again. This visit is also special because this time, Yonatan is accompanying me,” says Daniela.

Yonatan, who works in the technology sector, says, “I had heard a lot about Dharamkot…”

The couple says though they have visited many countries — Thailand, Malaysia, Nepal, to name a few – it is in this small Himachal village where their heart seems to have found its destination.

“We would never miss an opportunity to settle in Dharamkot,” they say, almost in unison. “It feels like home.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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