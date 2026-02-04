Himachal: Self-employment loan for women hiked from Rs 1L to Rs 3L

By: Express News Service
1 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 02:21 PM IST
women empowermentDuring the meeting, a detailed review of various departmental schemes and programmes being implemented by the Corporation was conducted, and several important decisions related to women's empowerment were taken. (Photo: Freepik)
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday enhanced the self-employment loan limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, enabling more women to benefit from the scheme and become self-reliant, officials said.

The decision was taken at the Women Development Corporation’s 52nd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting presided over by Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday, according to a communique.

In another significant decision aimed at encouraging education among girls, the Board decided to enhance the loan amount provided to girl students for higher studies from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh. This loan would be completely interest-free, providing crucial support to girls from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.

During the meeting, a detailed review of various departmental schemes and programmes being implemented by the Corporation was conducted, and several important decisions related to women’s empowerment were taken.

The meeting also deliberated in detail on the initiatives being undertaken by the State Government for the social and economic upliftment of women.

