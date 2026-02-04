Himachal: Self-employment loan for women hiked from Rs 1L to Rs 3L

During the meeting, a detailed review of various departmental schemes and programmes being implemented by the Corporation was conducted, and several important decisions related to women's empowerment were taken. (Photo: Freepik)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday enhanced the self-employment loan limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, enabling more women to benefit from the scheme and become self-reliant, officials said.

The decision was taken at the Women Development Corporation’s 52nd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting presided over by Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday, according to a communique.

In another significant decision aimed at encouraging education among girls, the Board decided to enhance the loan amount provided to girl students for higher studies from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh. This loan would be completely interest-free, providing crucial support to girls from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.